Google Pushes “Bounce Clicks” Explanation For AI Overview Traffic Loss

Google’s head of Search, Liz Reid, told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast that AI Overviews are reducing “bounce clicks” from publisher pages, continuing an argument she has made in public appearances since last year.

Reid appeared on the April 23 episode of Odd Lots. Hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway asked how AI Overviews affect publisher traffic and ad revenue.

What Reid Said

Reid described what she called “bounce clicks” as the category of clicks AI Overviews are reducing.

She said users who quickly click and return to search no longer need to visit the page because they get the fact from the Overview. Those wanting to read longer still click through. She acknowledged fewer ad clicks for some queries but said increased query volume balances this. The argument aligns with Reid’s points in other public appearances.

The Pattern

Reid published a Google blog post in August stating that organic click volume from Google Search to websites was “relatively stable” year-over-year and that “quality clicks,” defined as visits where users don’t quickly click back, had increased.

In an October Wall Street Journal interview, she explicitly used the phrase “bounced clicks” and said that ad revenue with AI Overviews had been relatively stable.

The Bloomberg appearance makes the same basic case Reid made in August, describing some lost clicks as low-value visits where users would have quickly returned to Search.

What Reid Didn’t Say

In none of those three appearances has Reid provided supporting data.

Her August blog post included no charts, percentages, or year-over-year comparisons. On Bloomberg, she told Weisenthal and Alloway that Google tracks whether people come to search more often as one of its key signals, without providing numbers.

Weisenthal and Alloway asked about traffic and monetization, but the interview didn’t include follow-up questions requesting evidence for Reid’s explanation.

Google has not publicly shared data that would let outside observers test that distinction.

What Independent Data Shows

Chartbeat data published in the Reuters Institute’s Journalism and Technology Trends and Predictions 2026 report found that global publisher Google search traffic dropped by roughly a third. Google Discover referrals fell 21% year-over-year across more than 2,500 publisher websites.

Seer Interactive’s analysis found that organic click-through rate for queries with AI Overviews fell from 1.76% in 2024 to 0.61% in 2025, a 61% drop. Seer noted those queries tend to be informational searches that historically had lower CTRs.

Pew Research Center’s study of 68,000 real search queries found users clicked on results 8% of the time when AI Overviews appeared, compared with 15% when they did not.

Digital Content Next, a trade body whose members include the New York Times, Condé Nast, and Vox, reported a median 10% year-over-year decline in Google search referrals across 19 member publishers between May and June 2025. DCN CEO Jason Kint said at the time that the member data offered “ground truth” about what was happening to publisher traffic.

Why This Matters

Reid’s “bounce clicks” description answers a question the data raises, but it answers it without data of its own. That’s worth keeping in mind when evaluating any public claim from a platform that controls the measurements.

A business owner can’t verify from Reid’s Bloomberg appearance whether AI Overviews are cutting only low-value clicks or cutting across query types. The independent data measures total clicks and click-through rates, not the subset of clicks Reid describes as low-value. If Google has internal data that separates the two, it hasn’t shared it in the eight months since the August blog post.

Looking Ahead

Reid said that Google measures how often people return to Search. That signal tracks Google’s retention. Publishers need a traffic metric, but Google hasn’t shared one. Until it does, “bounce clicks” should be treated as a claim rather than a finding.