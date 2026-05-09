Google Expands AI Search Links Without New Click Data

Google has talked about AI search clicks several different ways since AI Overviews launched. This week, the company added new link surfaces instead of new click data. This article traces how Google’s public language about clicks has changed, what each phase revealed, and what this week’s five new link features add to the conversation.

“No Data To Share”

When Google launched AI Overviews in the U.S. in May 2024, publisher complaints started almost immediately. By May 2025, Pew Research Center had tracked 68,000 search queries from more than 900 adults and put numbers behind them. Users clicked on results 8% of the time when AI Overviews appeared, compared with 15% without them, and only 1% clicked a link within the AI Overview itself.

Google’s first public response came at Google Marketing Live in May 2025. Executives called clicks from AI-enhanced search “more highly qualified.” When asked for supporting data, a representative said the company had “no data to share.”

That gap between the claim and the evidence behind it set the pattern for the next two years.

“The Clicks That Remain Are Higher Quality”

By late 2025, the publisher data had grown harder to dismiss. DMG Media reported to the UK Competition and Markets Authority that click-through rates dropped up to 89% for certain queries with AI Overviews. AI Overviews publisher impact analysis Digital Content Next measured a median 10% year-over-year decline among 19 member publishers. A Reuters Institute survey found publishers expected search traffic to fall more than 40%.

Google’s language changed from having no data to arguing that the remaining clicks were worth more. The lost traffic, this version went, was low-value anyway. Users who clicked through from AI responses were more engaged and more likely to convert.

No data accompanied that claim either.

“Bounce Clicks”

Google VP of Search Liz Reid gave the argument a name in an October 2025 Wall Street Journal interview. Some of the clicks AI Overviews replaced were ‘bounce clicks,’ she said, users who visited a page and quickly returned to search without engaging. Removing those visits from the count, the argument went, made the remaining traffic look healthier.

Reid repeated the explanation on Bloomberg, each time without providing supporting data.

While Google refined its language, the independent data kept arriving. Penske Media Corporation filed a federal court memorandum in February 2026 opposing Google’s motion to dismiss its antitrust lawsuit, arguing Google had “shattered the longstanding bargain” between publishers and the search engine.

Chartbeat data shared by Axios in March showed that search referral traffic fell by 60% for small publishers, 47% for medium publishers, and 22% for large publishers over two years. An Ahrefs analysis of 300,000 keywords measured a 58% lower click-through rate for top-ranking pages when AI Overviews appeared.

Then a randomized field experiment tested the bounce clicks premise directly. When researchers removed AI Overviews from a subset of queries, organic clicks rose 38% while user satisfaction didn’t change. The finding complicates Google’s bounce-click argument. If AI Overviews were mainly removing low-value visits, you’d expect a measurable user experience trade-off when they were removed. The study didn’t find one.

“Here Are More Links”

This week Google put the emphasis on link visibility. Hema Budaraju, VP of Product Management for Search, announced five updates to how links appear across Google’s generative AI Search features.

Two of the five features address the click surface directly. Inline links now sit next to the text they support instead of clustering at the bottom of the response. Proximity between a claim and its source link may increase click intent, though it doesn’t change the zero-click rate for queries the AI response fully satisfies. A new “Explore new angles” section suggests related articles at the end of many AI responses, creating a click surface for pages that aren’t cited in the response body.

Two features expand the content inside the AI response itself. Perspectives from discussions surface quotes from Reddit, forums, social media, and what Google calls “other firsthand sources,” with creator names and community links alongside them. Desktop hover previews show the site name or page title when a user hovers over an inline link, though desktop represents a smaller share of search behavior than mobile, which may limit the impact.

The fifth feature creates a new integration layer. Subscription labels are rolling out in AI Mode and AI Overviews, marking links from publications a user already pays for. Google reported that users in early testing were “significantly more likely” to click labeled links but didn’t share numbers. Subscription labels also create a new dependency, since publishers need to integrate with Google through a submission form for labels to appear. Google becomes part of how subscribers encounter their paid content in search results.

Amanda Silberling at TechCrunch pointed out that an AI Overview serving curated forum quotes with links starts to look like the results page Google has offered since 1998. Whether the perspectives section expands the click surface or expands the zero-click surface depends on whether users click the community links or read the quotes and move on. A user who gets enough from a forum quote in an AI response may have less reason to visit the forum itself. The feature could drive clicks to community threads, or it could reduce the need to click when the quote itself answers the query.

What Hasn’t Changed

Across each phase of Google’s public messaging, one thing hasn’t changed.

Search Console still doesn’t separate clicks from AI Overviews, AI Mode, and traditional search. None of the five features announced this week adds that reporting. A publisher can integrate subscriptions with Google, but still can’t see in GSC whether the “Subscribed” label drove incremental clicks, A/B test subscription integration, or isolate whether inline links produce more clicks than bottom-clustered citations. Client reporting on AI search performance remains directional at best.

For publishers evaluating the subscription integration, the tradeoff is clear. A “Subscribed” label on links in AI responses is the potential upside. A new integration dependency with a platform that controls the search experience those labels appear in is the cost. Ecommerce appears less directly affected by these specific features, since prior data from Ahrefs and SE Ranking showed AI Overviews trigger on roughly 4% of product queries.

Alphabet reported Search revenue of $60.4 billion in Q1, up 19%, and query volume at an all-time high per CEO Sundar Pichai. Neither metric tells publishers whether their pages are receiving more or fewer clicks from AI-influenced queries. Network revenue, which includes AdSense, fell 4% to $6.97 billion in the same quarter, dropping below $7 billion in the period reviewed.

Looking Ahead

Google I/O is scheduled for May 19-20, and Pichai pointed to it during Alphabet’s Q1 earnings remarks, making it a likely venue for more AI product updates. Whether that includes click or traffic data for AI features is an open question.

The PMC antitrust case continues, the EU is investigating under the DMA, and the UK CMA consultation is ongoing. Regulators will review these features and traffic data publishers track in dashboards to assess if Google has made sufficient concessions for the web ecosystem.

Google’s language about AI search clicks has changed four times. The data needed to evaluate whether those clicks are arriving hasn’t changed once.

More Resources

Featured Image: H_Ko/Shutterstock