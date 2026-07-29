AI Recognizes 96% Of Brands But Mentions Almost None, New Study Finds

This post was sponsored by Victorious. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

When we ask an AI platform to describe a brand, it almost always knows the answer. But when a buyer asks that same platform which brand to consider, it draws on only a small fraction of the brands it knows.

That gap is the central finding of our Q2 2026 Quarterly Search Report. Across eight AI platforms, 96 percent of the brands we tested were described accurately when we asked about them directly. Yet 89 percent of the brands we measured never appeared in AI-generated answers to category research questions.

AI systems already know most brands. Getting mentioned requires more than brand recognition alone. This study set out to measure what other factors influence AI visibility.

The Study Methodology: Measuring AI Recognition vs. AI Mentions

We measured two distinct signals for a cohort of 175 brands across five verticals: legal, healthcare, SaaS, financial services, and ecommerce/retail. Of those, 140 brands had evaluable AI responses for the recognition analysis, and 150 formed the mention-rate cohort.

Measuring AI Recognition

We asked eight AI platforms (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and Meta AI) to describe every brand in our cohort, then graded each response against the brand’s own website and assigned that response a label of correct, vague, outdated, wrong, or not recognized.

Measuring AI Mentions

We measured how often those brands appeared in AI-generated answers to standardized category research prompts (the buying-research questions a prospect asks when comparing solutions). We also ran a separate set of problem awareness prompts (the early-journey questions a buyer asks before they know what kind of solution they need), which became important later in the study.

Expanding The Analysis

Recognition and mention rates didn’t align the way we expected, so we expanded the analysis to organic rankings, organic traffic, third-party web mentions, and Knowledge Graph presence.

AI Recognizes Far More Brands Than It Mentions

Recognition and mention are distinct, measurable behaviors. Recognition reflects AI’s understanding of a brand. Mention measures whether AI platforms would name a brand while a buyer is comparing options.

When asked directly, AI platforms described 96 percent of brands accurately. They correctly explained what each company sells and the markets it serves. Yet those same brands were rarely mentioned when we asked the category research questions a real buyer would ask. For 89 percent of them, they never surfaced at all.

On closer examination, we found that recognition varied by platform. Google AI Mode, Gemini, ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Copilot all exceeded 83 percent accuracy in every vertical we tested, while Perplexity and Meta AI swung far wider. Perplexity correctly recognized fewer than 55 percent of SaaS and ecommerce brands, and Meta AI recognized just 46 percent of SaaS brands. The full report shows which platforms recognize brands most accurately across each of the five verticals.

So What Separates The Brands AI Mentions?

If recognition doesn’t explain the difference, something else does. The strongest relationships we found came from signals beyond a brand’s own website: referring domains (how many unique sites link to you) and third-party web mentions (how often other sites talk about you). Both showed a moderate correlation with AI mentions, 0.49 and 0.45 on a scale where 1.0 would be a perfect relationship. No single signal was strong enough to act as a lever on its own, but together they describe a brand’s overall prominence across the web.

After publishing this report, we also tested whether referring domain quality mattered as much as quantity. It didn‘t. High-authority links added only a modest lift on their own, and some brands with links from highly authoritative sites still rarely appeared in AI answers. We break down why those high-authority links didn’t help on a recent episode of our podcast.

The third-party mention data produced the most practical benchmark in the report. Brands with fewer than 2,000 indexed web pages mentioning them were named in AI answers just 3 percent of the time. The mention rate climbed steeply from there, and the full report breaks down the visibility benchmarks that separated mentioned brands at each threshold.

AI Trusts Different Sources At Each Stage Of The Buyer Journey

Here’s where the data provided more actionable insights. Within our category research prompts, 99.99 percent of the 49,391 citations we analyzed pointed to third-party websites rather than the brand’s own domain. Only 4 of the 150 brands in our mention cohort earned a citation to their own website. That raised a follow-up question: Does the same pattern hold earlier in the journey, before a buyer starts comparing solutions? We compared the sources AI cited across our two prompt types to find out.

Problem awareness prompts, like “How do I know if my business needs a lawyer?”, drew citations from educational sources: videos, government and institutional sites, and professional communities. They also cited educational content published on company websites. Yet the brands themselves were named in just 0.10 percent of those answers.

The pairing matters more than either stat alone: early in the journey, AI will use a brand’s educational content to build an answer and still leave the brand’s name out of it. Just as recognition doesn’t guarantee a mention, neither does a citation.

Category research prompts, like “What are the best law firms in the US?”, shifted citations toward directories and comparison sites. And brands were named more than twelve times as often in those answers.

The two stages reward different work. Publish educational content that answers early-journey questions, since that’s what AI reaches for to build answers to problem awareness prompts. And build presence on the directories and comparison sites AI consults during category research, since that’s where brands actually get named. The report details which sources AI trusts at each stage of the buyer journey, broken down by prompt type and platform.

What Else The Data Showed

The sources AI relies on also differ sharply by industry. Legal services citations were concentrated in a handful of prestige directories, while SaaS citations were scattered across more than 10,000 unique domains. So, the right off-site strategy depends heavily on your vertical. The full report breaks down how citation sources differ by industry, including the top cited sources for each of the five verticals we studied.

Key Takeaway

AI already knows who you are. It describes most brands accurately and has no trouble explaining what they do. Visibility comes from showing up in the sources AI trusts at each moment of the buyer journey. Your own educational content can earn citations while buyers are still working to understand their problem, and third-party sources carry nearly all the weight once they reach the consideration stage.

The full Q2 2026 Quarterly Search Report includes the complete signal correlation data, the third-party mention thresholds, citation behavior by platform, and this quarter’s market signals.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by VictoriousSEO. Used with permission.

In-Post Images: Images by VictoriousSEO. Used with permission.