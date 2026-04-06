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The Top 6 Search Engines Market Share & The AI Search Engines To Watch

From Google to ChatGPT, learn where search traffic is shifting in 2026 and how to adjust your SEO strategy for maximum visibility.

The Top 6 Search Engines Market Share & The AI Search Engines To Watch

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FAQ

What role does AI play in the future of search engines?

AI is set to play a crucial role in the future of search engines. It enables more sophisticated understanding of user queries through natural language processing, improves the personalization of search results, and enhances the accuracy of voice search functionalities.

Can search engines like TikTok and YouTube replace traditional text-based search engines?

While TikTok and YouTube have become popular for content discovery, they are unlikely to completely replace traditional text-based search engines.

How do search engines like Google track user activity?

Search engines like Google track user activity primarily through cookies, user account data when signed in, browser history, location data, and app usage, and IP addresses. This tracking enables them to personalize search results and ads, enhance user experience, and gather data for analytics.

Are there search engines that don't track user data?

Those who are concerned about their online data and tracking can use privacy based search engines like:

  • DuckDuckGo
  • Startpage
  • Brave Search
Category SEO
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...