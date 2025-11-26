Subscribe
New Data: Top Factors Influencing ChatGPT Citations

SE Ranking analyzed 129,000 domains to identify the top 20 factors driving ChatGPT citations. Backlinks, traffic, and trust scores ranked highest.

  • Solid SEO fundamentals still align with higher ChatGPT visibility.
  • Depth, expertise, and fresh updates matter more than keyword tactics.
  • Strong brand presence across communities and review sites helps citations.
