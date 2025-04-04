Microsoft Launches Copilot Search in Bing

Microsoft has released Copilot Search in Bing combining AI-generated summaries with regular search results.

Copilot Search aims to give users quick answers with clear source links. Like Google’s similar features, it offers a more conversational search experience.

Overview of Microsoft Copilot Search

Copilot Search helps users get fast, summarized answers. It pulls information from multiple sources and shows where the information comes from.

The Bing team explained their approach:

“When we set out to build the next evolution of search, we sought to solve this by asking ourselves one simple question, ‘What if there was a better way?'”

This update builds on last year’s Bing Generative Search and demonstrates Microsoft’s ongoing work to improve search with AI.

See a brief demonstration in the video below:

Key Features and Functionality

Summarized Answers with Clear Sources:

Copilot Search gives brief summaries from various websites.

Each answer includes clickable links to original sources.

This makes it easy to check facts and visit the original content.

These clear citations help support content creators and publishers.

Conversation-Style Search:

The tool lets you explore topics in depth.

You can click on related topics without starting over.

This creates a more natural, flowing search experience.

Mobile-Friendly Design:

Copilot Search works well on phones and tablets.

The Bing mobile app balances detailed information with easy navigation on smaller screens.

See a demonstration of the mobile experience in the video below:

Implications for Digital Marketers and SEO

Microsoft’s Copilot Search represents a meaningful step forward in AI-enhanced search. While similar to features from competitors, its focus on transparency and easy exploration makes it notable for users and marketers alike.

As both Microsoft and Google refine their AI search tools, digital marketers should focus on:

Quality Content: AI pulls from multiple sources, so creating trustworthy, accurate content is more important than ever.

AI pulls from multiple sources, so creating trustworthy, accurate content is more important than ever. Beyond Rankings: Getting mentioned in AI summaries is now as important as ranking high in traditional results.

Getting mentioned in AI summaries is now as important as ranking high in traditional results. User Engagement: Features like suggested topics keep users engaged longer. Well-crafted content that answers questions thoroughly can become a valuable resource.

Availability and Access

Copilot Search is available worldwide, except in Russia and China.

You can access it at aka.ms/CopilotSearchinBing or through the Bing website.