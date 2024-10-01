Bing Expands Generative Search Capabilities For Complex Queries

Microsoft has announced an expansion of Bing’s generative search capabilities.

The update focuses on handling complex, informational queries.

Bing provides examples such as “how to effectively run a one-on-one” and “how can I remove background noise from my podcast recordings.”

Searchers in the United States can access the new features by typing “Bing generative search” into the search bar. This will present a carousel of sample queries.

A “Deep search” button on the results page activates the generative search function for other searches.

Beta Release and Potential Challenges

It’s important to note that this feature is in beta.

Bing acknowledges that you may experience longer loading times as the system works to ensure accuracy and relevance.

The announcement reads:

“While we’re excited to give you this opportunity to explore generative search firsthand, this experience is still being rolled out in beta. You may notice a bit of loading time as we work to ensure generative search results are shown when we’re confident in their accuracy and relevancy, and when it makes sense for the given query. You will generally see generative search results for informational and complex queries, and it will be indicated under the search box with the sentence “Results enhanced with Bing generative search” …”

This is the waiting screen you get after clicking on “Deep search.”

In practice, I found the wait was long and sometimes the searches would fail before completing.

The ideal way to utilize this search experience is to click on the suggestions provided after entering “Bing generative search” into the search bar.

Potential Impact

Bing’s generative search results include citations and links to original sources.

This approach is intended to drive traffic to publishers, but it remains to be seen how effective this will be in practice.

Bing encourages users to provide feedback on the new feature using thumbs up/down icons or the dedicated feedback button.

See also: Google AIO Is Ranking More Niche Specific Sites

Looking Ahead

This development comes as search engines increasingly use AI to enhance their capabilities.

As Bing rolls out this expanded generative search feature, remember the technology is still in beta, so performance and accuracy may vary.

Featured Image: JarTee/Shutterstock