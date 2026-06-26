Google Spam Update Rolls Out, AI Manipulation In Scope – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: updates affect how Google measures its AI surfaces, what its spam rules cover, and where AI recommendations send traffic next.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Rolls Out June 2026 Spam Update

Google began rolling out the June spam update on June 24.

Key facts: Google announced the rollout on its Search Status Dashboard, noting it may take a few days to finish. This comes after Google clarified in May that its spam policies include efforts to manipulate generative AI responses in Search, such as buying or altering citations.

Why This Matters

Keep an eye on ranking changes throughout the rollout before drawing any conclusions, as spam updates can take a few days to settle. Trying to manipulate or buy citations for AI answers now falls under the same rules as older spam tactics. Tactics built to game AI Overviews or AI Mode can be treated as spam under the same policy.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Shushrita M., a freelance SEO consultant, cautioned against overreacting while the update settles:

A sudden decline does not automatically mean your content is “bad.” The right response is to identify which page types, queries and directories were affected, then look for a consistent pattern. SEO recovery starts with diagnosis, not panic.

Read our full coverage: Google Begins Rolling Out The June 2026 Spam Update

Mueller Clarifies What Counts As An AI Impression

Search Advocate John Mueller clarified how Google measures impressions in the updated generative AI report within Search Console.

Key facts: Mueller explained to Nicola Agius, Director of SEO and Discover at Reach PLC, that impressions indicate when links to your pages appear in AI Overviews or AI Mode. However, links that are hidden behind an expansion are only counted when a user opens them. The report currently doesn’t provide click data.

Why This Matters

AI impressions count as how many times links appear, not how often your content shaped an answer. If something is hidden behind a click-to-expand, it might be undercounted until it’s clicked on, so a low number doesn’t mean your content is missing.

Read our full coverage: Google’s Mueller Explains How AI Search Impressions Get Counted

AWR Data Shows Desktop CTR Gains As Mobile Slips

Advanced Web Ranking’s latest benchmark data indicates that desktop click-through rates are increasing, while mobile click-through declined at the top position.

Key facts: Advanced Web Ranking, a rank-tracking company, published Q1 2026 click-through benchmark data showing desktop and mobile moving in opposite directions. Mobile’s top position dropped about 2.2 percentage points, while desktop gains showed up mostly below the third position.

Why This Matters

Focus on the device split here. Desktop gains alone don’t offset months of mobile softness, so this indicates a one-quarter divergence rather than a full reversal. Review your own desktop and mobile click-through rates separately before drawing conclusions from a combined figure.

Read our full coverage: Google Desktop CTR Climbs While Mobile Dips, Report Finds

Similarweb Ties AI Recommendations To Branded Search

According to Similarweb’s report, branded search captures most of the traffic that comes after a ChatGPT recommendation, highlighting the downstream impact of AI visibility.

Key facts: Similarweb, an analytics firm, reported that 55.9% of downstream traffic came via branded search after users were exposed to a ChatGPT recommendation. The data, sourced from a U.S. desktop panel across the finance, travel, and beauty sectors, measures branded search as the pathway through which AI suggestions lead to site visits.

Why This Matters

The report’s authors suggest that branded search is a way to gauge the impact of AI recommendations, making it worthwhile to track brand demand alongside rankings. When AI mentions your name, people usually search for you directly rather than clicking a link, making the volume of branded queries a useful indicator of your visibility.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Aleyda Solís, SEO and AI search consultant and founder of Orainti, pointed to the measurement blind spot in the data:

AI influence can happen without a click, and this is why measuring AI Search impact only through “AI referral traffic” is not enough.

She added that standard attribution misses it:

Our current attribution models have a blind spot: AI-influenced demand often arrives through Search and Direct, not through AI referrals.

Read our full coverage: AI-Recommended Brands Saw 2.5x More Site Visits: Similarweb

Google Says It Doesn’t Evaluate Third-Party SEO Tools

Brendon Kraham from Google stated that effective SEO aligns with good GEO, and that Google doesn’t assess external SEO tools or vendors.

Key facts: Brendon Kraham, Google’s VP of Search and Commerce for Global Ads Solutions, said the work that drives search visibility carries into generative experiences. He added that Google doesn’t evaluate third-party SEO tools or vendors, and those tools have no access to Google’s internal metrics.

Why This Matters

Discount claims from any tool or vendor saying they have a special way into how Google ranks AI answers. Google has clarified that no such access is available. Focus on effective SEO strategies rather than looking for a separate GEO playbook.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Cyrus Shepard, who founded Zyppy SEO, agreed with the slogan but pushed on the reverse:

Google says, “good SEO is good GEO” I don’t disagree. But the same advice doesn’t always work in reverse. There are a whole lot of things AI-savvy SEOs do right now that they likely would never do if AI had never existed.

Read our full coverage: Google Says SEO Tools Lack Access To Its Internal Metrics

Theme Of The Week: The Rules And Meters Get Written Together

This week, Google shared more details on how AI search is evaluated and regulated, while independent data revealed what users are actually doing with it.

The spam update is gradually rolling out, aligning with Google’s policies that address AI-answer manipulation. Mueller explained how impressions are counted, while Kraham confirmed that no special vendor access is given to Google’s metrics. AWR and Similarweb complemented this information by providing insights into how clicks are divided between desktop and mobile, as well as showing how branded search captures traffic generated by AI recommendations.

The most reliable way to interpret any single number this week is to consider it as provisional.

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