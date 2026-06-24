Google Begins Rolling Out The June 2026 Spam Update

Google has started rolling out the June 2026 spam update, according to the Google Search Status Dashboard. The update applies globally and to all languages.

The dashboard listed the rollout as an incident affecting ranking at 9:00 a.m. PT on June 24, with the release note posted at 9:03 a.m. PDT.

The note reads:

“Released the June 2026 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take a few days to complete.”

How This Compares To Recent Spam Updates

This is the second spam update Google has announced in 2026. The March spam update finished in under a day, the fastest spam rollout on record. The August 2025 spam update before it ran nearly four weeks.

Based on what Google has published so far, this appears to be a standard spam update rather than a broader policy announcement. The dashboard note is the only confirmation at the time of writing, with no companion blog post attached.

Spam updates work differently from core updates. Google’s spam updates documentation describes them as improvements to the automated systems that detect spam, including SpamBrain, its AI-based spam-prevention system. Core updates, by contrast, are broad changes to Google’s ranking systems.

Why This Matters

If your rankings or traffic shift over the next few days, this rollout is a candidate for the cause. Google hasn’t announced any policy changes with this update, so the existing spam policies remain the framework for evaluating any impact.

Google’s guidance says sites that see changes after a spam update should review the spam policies. It also notes that improvements can take months for Google’s systems to reassess, so a quick recovery isn’t the expectation even for sites that make changes.

Looking Ahead

Google will update the Search Status Dashboard when the rollout finishes. Until then, note June 24 in your reporting so you can separate this update’s effects from anything that rolls out after it.

The note doesn’t name specific targets, so what this update emphasizes will become clearer once site owners and analysts report observed effects.

Featured Image: Rohit-Tripathi/Shutterstock