Google Begins Rolling Out The March 2026 Spam Update

Google started rolling out the March 2026 spam update today, according to the Google Search Status Dashboard.

The update is global and in all languages, with a rollout that may take a few days.

What’s New

The Search Status Dashboard listed the update as an incident affecting ranking at 12:00 PM PT on March 24, with the release note posted at 12:18 PM PDT.

Google’s description reads:

“Released the March 2026 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take a few days to complete.”

Google hasn’t published a blog post or announced new spam policies with this rollout. So far, it seems to be a standard spam update, not a broader policy change like the March 2024 update, which added categories such as content abuse, expired domain abuse, and site reputation abuse.

How Spam Updates Work

Google describes spam updates as improvements to spam-prevention systems like SpamBrain, targeting sites violating spam policies, which can lead to lower rankings or removal from search results.

Spam updates differ from core updates, which re-assess content quality. Spam updates enforce policies against violations like cloaking, link spam, and content abuse.

Sites affected by a spam update can recover, but recovery takes time. Google states improvements may only appear once automated systems detect compliance over months.

Context

This is Google’s first spam update since the August 2025 spam update, which ran from August 26 to September 22 and took nearly 27 days to complete. That update was characterized by SISTRIX as penalty-only, with affected spammy domains losing visibility but no broad ranking changes.

Google’s estimated timeline of “a few days” for the March 2026 update suggests a shorter rollout than recent spam updates, though timelines can stretch. The December 2024 spam update completed in seven days. The August 2025 update took nearly four weeks.

The March 2026 spam update comes about three weeks after the February Discover update finished rolling out.

Why This Matters

Ranking changes during spam update rollouts can happen quickly. Monitoring Search Console data over the next few days will help distinguish spam-related drops from normal fluctuation.

Google hasn’t announced new spam policy categories with this update, so the existing spam policies remain the relevant framework for evaluating any impact.

Looking Ahead

Google will update the Search Status Dashboard when the rollout is complete. Search Engine Journal will report on the completion and any observed effects.

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