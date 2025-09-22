Google Confirms August Spam Update Is Complete

Google has finished rolling out the August spam update.

The update started on August 26 and was completed on September 22, according to the status page.

What This Update Targets

Google classifies “spam updates” as notable improvements to its automated spam-prevention systems, including SpamBrain.

These releases aim to better detect and reduce spam in search results rather than re-rank the whole index.

Google explains the idea behind these updates:

“While Google’s automated systems to detect search spam are constantly operating, we occasionally make notable improvements to how they work.”

Early Observations

Independent visibility analysis from SISTRIX characterizes the August update as penalty-only.

Their write-up notes that examples of spammy domains losing visibility can be seen, but “the effects of the spam update are not causing major changes in the SERPs so far.”

In other words, you shouldn’t expect clear “winners,” only removals or demotions where spam is detected.

What To Do Next

If you notice drops in your website’s performance during the rollout period, start by making sure your policies are in line rather than looking for quick fixes.

Google says that sites affected by spam updates may rank lower or not appear in search results at all. Making improvements can help your site perform better once automated systems recognize that it is compliant again.

Expect only a few positive results. Since this update focuses on enforcement, you may see more removal of non-compliant pages than an overall increase in rankings.

Looking Ahead

Spam updates are part of a continuous effort, and Google regularly updates its systems to keep up with new tactics. When you fix issues, give Google’s systems time to re-evaluate the affected pages.

Featured Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock