Google Rolls Out August Spam Update Targeting Search Quality

Google launched a new spam update that will affect search results worldwide.

According to the Search Status Dashboard, the August spam update began today at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. It applies globally to all languages and may take a few weeks to complete.

Today we released the August 2025 spam update. It may take a few weeks to complete, and we'll post on the Google Search Status Dashboard when the rollout is done:https://t.co/VyY24LVujq — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 26, 2025

What Google Confirmed

Google’s incident note reads:

“Released the August 2025 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take a few weeks to complete.”

No additional details were provided about specific tactics targeted. Multi-week rollouts are typical for major search updates and allow Google to monitor impact and adjust as needed.

How to Respond

Google hasn’t specified targeted behaviors for this update, so the safest course is to stay aligned with established quality and spam policies.

Expect some ranking and traffic volatility while the update rolls out. Avoid reactive changes during the rollout window.

What to watch:

Search Console trends : Impressions, clicks, average position—annotate dashboards with the official start time.

: Impressions, clicks, average position—annotate dashboards with the official start time. Query and page-type patterns : Look for consistent movement across groups, not just single URLs.

: Look for consistent movement across groups, not just single URLs. Peer movement: Compare shifts against close competitors to separate site issues from ecosystem changes.

Looking Ahead

Spam updates are one part of Google’s broader ranking systems and typically ship multiple times per year alongside core updates.

Sites that stay within policy guidelines should be well-positioned once rankings stabilize.

Search Engine Journal will continue to monitor the update as it rolls out and provide updates when available.

Featured Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock