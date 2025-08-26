Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO

Google Rolls Out August Spam Update Targeting Search Quality

Google released the August spam update, impacting search results worldwide. The rollout may take a few weeks to complete.

  • The August spam update started August 26 and applies worldwide.
  • Expect possible ranking and traffic swings during the multi-week rollout.
  • Monitor trends in Search Console and stay aligned with Google’s spam policies.
Google Rolls Out August Spam Update Targeting Search Quality

Google launched a new spam update that will affect search results worldwide.

According to the Search Status Dashboard, the August spam update began today at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. It applies globally to all languages and may take a few weeks to complete.

What Google Confirmed

Google’s incident note reads:

“Released the August 2025 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take a few weeks to complete.”

No additional details were provided about specific tactics targeted. Multi-week rollouts are typical for major search updates and allow Google to monitor impact and adjust as needed.

How to Respond

Google hasn’t specified targeted behaviors for this update, so the safest course is to stay aligned with established quality and spam policies.

Expect some ranking and traffic volatility while the update rolls out. Avoid reactive changes during the rollout window.

What to watch:

  • Search Console trends: Impressions, clicks, average position—annotate dashboards with the official start time.
  • Query and page-type patterns: Look for consistent movement across groups, not just single URLs.
  • Peer movement: Compare shifts against close competitors to separate site issues from ecosystem changes.

Looking Ahead

Spam updates are one part of Google’s broader ranking systems and typically ship multiple times per year alongside core updates.

Sites that stay within policy guidelines should be well-positioned once rankings stabilize.

Search Engine Journal will continue to monitor the update as it rolls out and provide updates when available.

Featured Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock

Category News SEO
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...