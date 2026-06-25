Google’s Mueller Explains How AI Search Impressions Get Counted

John Mueller, a Google Search Advocate, explained in a reply on Bluesky that Google’s new Search Console generative AI report counts impressions in response to a question about what’s recorded when a site appears in AI Overviews and AI Mode.

This question is relevant for anyone reviewing the new report and questioning why their impression count is lower than the number of AI answers they believe they appear in. Mueller explains that an impression is counted when a link to your page is shown, but if a user has to open a link first, it only counts as one impression after they do so.

Mueller responded to four questions from Nicola Agius, Director of SEO and Discover at Reach PLC, regarding the report that Google started testing this month with a select group of UK sites:

“The impressions are based on links to your site being shown in AI Overviews / AI Mode. I don’t know if just a favicon would be linked, but if it’s linked to a page on your site, that would count. If something needs to be “activated” to see the link, it would only count when users do that.”

Agius had asked whether a brand icon on a combined card counts when the article isn’t visible, and if an icon counts when a site is clustered but not shown in the main feed. Mueller’s reply addresses the principle behind both. The trigger is a link to a page, not the presence of your brand. He said he wasn’t sure whether a favicon alone would be linked, so that case stays open.

What The Documentation Says

Google’s help page for the report defines an impression as the number of times a link to your site appears to a user in a generative AI feature on Google Search. However, it doesn’t clarify the specific cases Agius mentioned, such as combined cards, clusters, or links requiring activation. His response addresses this gap temporarily until official documentation is updated.

Why This Matters

The activation point may help explain why your AI visibility appears lower in the report compared to live results. Since a link only counts once when a user expands it, some page appearances you see are never recorded as impressions.

It also adds to what the report can’t tell you yet. The launch shipped without click data, and Mueller has previously stated that all links within an AI Overview share a single position. For now, impressions are the metric available, and this is how they’re counted.

Looking Ahead

Mueller did not respond to one of Agius’s questions regarding whether total impressions include posts on X. The favicon issue remains unresolved.

The report is still in limited testing before a broader rollout, and Google has stated it intends to add additional metrics over time. Until the documentation addresses these cases, Mueller’s response provides the clearest understanding of what the count includes.

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