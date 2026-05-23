Google I/O Didn’t End SEO. The Risk Is Somewhere Else

The loudest reactions after Google I/O 2026 were that Search had been replaced overnight. Google’s messaging went the other way, insisting that AI Search still depends on the web and existing SEO fundamentals.

The reality sits between those two positions, and the risk most people are naming is the wrong one.

TechCrunch claimed “Google Search as you know it is over.” Time warned of potential industry disruptions. One newsletter called the search bar dead, and LinkedIn posts echoed an “SEO is dead” sentiment shortly after the keynote. However, Google’s Liz Reid stated users will still get a range of results, just like today.

These views all miss a key point.

What Google Announced

Google made significant updates at I/O, including a new Search box that accepts images, files, videos, and Chrome tabs, alongside text. AI suggestions now anticipate user intent, and the box expands with longer prompts.

Gemini 3.5 Flash became the default AI model globally, with AI Mode surpassing one billion monthly users and queries doubling quarterly. Google also launched information agents that monitor the web for users, such as alerting when apartment listings or product updates match their interests.

These agents will initially be available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer, along with generative UI features, mini apps, and dashboards, primarily in the U.S..

Where The Panic Overreached

TechCrunch’s lede declared “The era of the ‘ten blue links’ is officially over.” That line reflected the new UI emphasis on AI answers and agents, but Google didn’t announce the end of web results. Google confirmed that traditional results remain accessible, including through the Web tab. Blue links aren’t gone. They’re being pushed further from the center of the default experience.

Google responded the next day directly. The official @NewsFromGoogle account posted on X:

“AI Mode is not the default experience in Search. Our new search box helps you describe exactly what you’re looking for, but using it does not mean that you will only get AI features — you’ll continue to get a range of results on Search.”

That statement is more specific than anything in Reid’s blog post. It draws a line: the new Search box does not funnel every query into AI Mode.

The claim that “Google is replacing human content with AI’ is misleading. Google didn’t say it no longer needs human-created content. Its optimization guide states that generative AI features depend on ranking systems and the Search index, emphasizing clickable links to supporting pages. The guide highlights non-commodity, self-created content as key for eligibility.

The cycle of “SEO is dead” repeats after every Google announcement. Jess Joyce, an SEO consultant, said on LinkedIn after I/O: “Tomorrow your feed will be full of search is dead takes. It isn’t.”

Joyce’s full post went on to list three specific changes from I/O worth watching. She wasn’t dismissing the announcements. She rejected the idea that the keynote nullified indexing and citation-worthiness overnight.

Where Google’s Messaging Is Too Tidy

The calmer reading shouldn’t defend Google’s position. Four days before I/O, Google released an optimization guide for generative AI in Search, treating AEO and GEO as SEO, and listed five tactics to skip, including llms.txt and content chunking.

Later, the I/O keynote showcased new features such as file and tab acceptance, an interactive UI, background agents, and mini-apps, all signs of real updates. Andrew Holland, Director of SEO at JBH argued against Google claims it’s ‘just SEO,’ but this is a category error; its guidance is system-level correct but underestimates user interface differences.

Google’s stance on llms.txt has been mixed: the Search team has said it’s unnecessary, yet Lighthouse has included an llms.txt audit. Documentation contradicts itself: Search Central advises skipping it, while Chrome suggests considering it, creating confusion for site owners. Meanwhile, Google updated its spam policy to address manipulation of AI responses, expanding its scope as it integrates more AI into Search, illustrating conflicting messaging.

The Real Risk Is Less Need To Click

The main concern arising from I/O is whether people still need to leave Google to access content.

Glenn Gabe, SEO consultant at G-Squared Interactive, wrote on LinkedIn:

“For publishers, information agents can hit ad revenue big-time as less people will be visiting websites.”

Independent analyst Matthew Scott Goldstein posted:

“Not one mention of the publishers and creators whose work feeds every product they announced.”

Information agents synthesize and notify without site visits: they monitor the web, package updates, and deliver them inside Google. The publisher’s content is consumed, but they may not receive a visit.

Google’s AI Mode data show that the average query is three times longer than in traditional search, with follow-up queries up 40% month over month. Planning queries grew 80% faster, indicating users delegate more research to Google.

A field experiment showed that AI Overviews reduced organic clicks on triggered queries by 38%, with no change in user experience ratings. Users got what they needed without extra clicks.

That pattern has lasted over a year. As noted in a Q1 recap, Google’s Robby Stein said that if people don’t engage with an AI Overview, Google might remove it for that query. The most vulnerable pages are simple answer pages like store hours or return policies, which AI can often satisfy without a click.

Information agents go beyond answering single queries; they monitor ongoing needs and provide synthesized updates over time, potentially replacing multiple search sessions with clicks.

The post-I/O panic should have named the risk: fewer users needing links, not links disappearing.

Why This Matters

Simple-answer content is now the most exposed category. AI Overviews and AI Mode can answer queries without redirecting users to your site. This has been true for a year, and I/O announcements accelerate it.

Original analysis, primary data, and expertise that AI can’t synthesize stay separate. Google’s guide highlights this, emphasizing non-commodity content as the only type an AI must cite, not just summarize.

The gap between the two categories widens. Content that repeats existing pages is increasingly served by AI without a click. Content offering unique information still drives visits because the system must show its source.

Google lacks specific Search Console filters to differentiate AI Mode or AI Overview from organic reports. While you can see overall impressions and clicks, isolating AI-driven traffic is impossible, making it hard to gauge how I/O changes impact your site.

Information agents create a new measurement problem: if they monitor your content and provide a synthesis, it may not show up in analytics, even if the content was consumed. The visit didn’t happen.

People opposing ‘SEO is dead’ are correct about fundamentals. Those warning about traffic economics are right about outcomes. The I/O keynote explained why both can be true simultaneously.

Looking Ahead

Information agents launch this summer for premium subscribers, likely expanding access over time. As agent-mediated search grows beyond paid tiers, the click demand issue becomes more significant.

Google hasn’t explained how it will report agent-driven content in Search Console or Analytics. Until then, websites lack complete data on this major change announced this year.

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