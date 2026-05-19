Google Announces New Universal Cart At I/O

Google used its I/O 2026 event to introduce Universal Cart, a new AI-powered shopping experience designed to work across Search, Gemini, YouTube, Gmail, and participating merchants.

The announcement signals another major step in Google’s broader push toward “agentic commerce,” where AI systems do more than recommend products. Instead, they actively help users manage shopping decisions, monitor pricing, surface deals, and eventually complete purchases on their behalf.

Universal Cart also builds on Google’s expanding Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which the company described as a shared infrastructure layer meant to make cross-platform shopping and checkout more seamless.

While many marketers have focused heavily on AI-generated search experiences over the past year, this launch suggests Google is equally focused on turning AI into a transactional commerce layer.

Universal Cart Turns Shopping Into A Persistent AI Experience

According to Google, Universal Cart functions as an intelligent shopping cart that follows users across Google properties and participating merchants.

Users can add products while browsing Google Search, chatting with Gemini, watching YouTube, or even reading Gmail. Once products are added, the system continuously works in the background to monitor deals, price drops, inventory availability, and purchase opportunities.

Google says the experience is powered by Gemini models and will continue improving as the models evolve.

One of the more notable elements of the launch is how aggressively Google is positioning Universal Cart as proactive rather than reactive.

The company says the cart can identify product incompatibilities, suggest alternatives, surface loyalty perks, and recommend savings opportunities automatically.

Google also confirmed the system integrates with Google Wallet, allowing the cart to reference payment methods, loyalty programs, and merchant offers during the shopping process.

Some of these checkout features will be rolling out with large merchants including Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair, and other Shopify merchants this summer.

For users building more complicated purchases, such as custom PCs with parts from multiple retailers, Google says the cart can help validate compatibility issues before checkout.

Google Expands The Universal Commerce Protocol

The launch of Universal Cart also serves as a major expansion of Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol initiative.

Google first introduced UCP earlier this year as a common language for commerce systems and AI agents. At I/O, the company confirmed the protocol is already gaining broader retailer and technology partner adoption.

Google says UCP helps enable a smoother checkout process across merchants while still allowing brands to remain the merchant of record.

The company also announced several geographic and vertical expansions tied to the protocol:

UCP-powered checkout is expanding into Canada and Australia, with the U.K. planned later

UCP is coming to YouTube in the U.S.

Google plans to expand into additional commerce categories, including hotel bookings and local food delivery

This portion of the announcement may ultimately matter more to advertisers and retailers than the cart itself.

Google appears to be building a commerce infrastructure layer that connects discovery, shopping behavior, checkout, payments, and AI agents into one ecosystem.

For retailers already investing heavily into Merchant Center feeds, product data quality, and omnichannel commerce experiences, this likely increases the importance of structured product information even further.

What This Means For Advertisers And Retailers

Universal Cart is another strong signal that Google wants shoppers spending more of the purchase journey inside Google-owned experiences.

Historically, Google Search primarily sent users outward to retailer websites. Universal Cart starts pulling more of that activity back into Google itself.

Now, Google is positioning its platforms as the place where users discover products, compare options, monitor pricing, manage carts, and potentially complete purchases.

That creates both opportunities and new challenges for advertisers.

Retailers with strong product feeds, accurate inventory data, loyalty integrations, and competitive pricing may gain stronger visibility across these experiences.

It also increases the importance of Merchant Center optimization beyond traditional Shopping campaigns.

Product data is increasingly becoming the foundation for how products appear across AI-driven discovery surfaces.

The YouTube expansion also stands out to me.

Google continues tying video engagement more closely to shopping behavior and checkout infrastructure. That could create more pressure for brands to think about YouTube as a ecommerce channel, not just a video awareness platform.

From a measurement standpoint: If more shopping activity happens inside Google interfaces, advertisers may need to rethink how they evaluate attribution, assisted conversions, and customer journey reporting across channels.

Looking Ahead

Universal Cart is in its infancy stage, and many of the more advanced agentic commerce features will likely take time to mature.

Even so, this announcement offered a clearer picture of where Google appears to be heading with shopping.

The company is moving beyond AI-enhanced product discovery and deeper into the shopping journey itself.

From product recommendations and cart management to pricing insights and checkout infrastructure, Google is steadily expanding how much of the buying process happens inside its own platforms.

For advertisers and retailers, that could eventually change far more than just where ads appear.

It may also change how brands measure influence, attribute conversions, and compete for visibility during the purchase journey.

Featured image: Courtesy of Google, May 2026