Google Chrome Skills Turn Gemini Prompts Into Reusable Workflows

Google announced Skills in Chrome, a new Gemini in Chrome feature that lets you save prompts and rerun them as one-click tools across selected pages and tabs.

What’s New

Skills turn a prompt you’ve already written into a saved tool you can trigger again later. After running a prompt in Gemini’s Chrome side panel, you can save it as a Skill from your chat history. The next time you need it, type a forward slash or click the plus sign in Gemini in Chrome, select the Skill, and it runs on whatever page you’re viewing.

The feature also works across tabs. You can select additional open tabs when running a Skill, which means a single saved prompt can pull information from multiple pages at once.

Google is launching a library of prebuilt Skills that includes workflows for breaking down product ingredients, comparing specs across tabs, and cross-referencing a gift budget with a recipient’s interests. You can add any library Skill to your saved collection and edit the underlying prompt to customize it.

Why This Matters

This update changes how Chrome’s AI features work together. Over the past year, Google has added page-aware prompts and multi-tab context, connected apps like Gmail and Calendar, and auto-browse for multi-step tasks. Skills add reusability to those capabilities.

A saved prompt that reads a page, compares it against two other open tabs, and drafts a summary email through a connected app is closer to a lightweight automated workflow than a chatbot conversation.

How It Helps

For SEO and marketing work, the multi-tab capability creates several possibilities. You could save a Skill that compares competitor pages against yours, or one that extracts structured data from product pages you’re auditing. A repeatable prompt that checks title tags, meta descriptions, and heading structure across client sites would save time during routine audits.

The launch categories focus on shopping, productivity, and wellness rather than developer or enterprise tools. That suggests Skills are intended more as a consumer productivity feature rather than a power-user API.

Looking Ahead

Skills is the latest in a series of Chrome updates that have upgraded the browser’s AI capabilities.

Taken together, they point to Chrome becoming a more persistent AI assistant rather than a one-off side panel.

Featured Image: Google, 2026.