Google Brings AI Mode To Chrome’s Address Bar

Google is rolling out AI Mode to the address bar in Chrome for U.S. users.

This move is part of a series of AI updates, including Gemini in Chrome, page-aware question prompts, improved scam protection, and instant password changes.

See Google’s launch video below:

What’s New

Google Chrome will enable you to access AI Mode directly from the search bar on desktop, ask follow-up questions, and explore the web more in-depth.

Additionally, Google is introducing contextual prompts that are connected to the page you’re currently viewing. When you use these prompts, an AI Overview will appear on the right side of the screen, allowing you to continue using AI Mode without leaving the page.

For now, this feature is available in English in the U.S., with plans to expand internationally.

Gemini In Chrome

Gemini in Chrome is rollout out to to Mac and Windows users in the U.S.

You can ask it to clarify complex information across multiple tabs, summarize open tabs, and consolidate details into a single view.

With integrations with Calendar, YouTube, and Maps, you can jump to a specific point in a video, get location details, or set meetings without switching tabs.

Google plans to add agentic capabilities in the coming months. Gemini will be able to perform tasks for you on the web, such as booking appointments or placing orders, with the option to stop it at any time.

Regarding availability, Google notes that business access will be available “in the coming weeks” through Workspace with enterprise-grade protections.

Security Enhancements

Enhanced protection in Safe Browsing now uses Gemini Nano to detect tech-support-style scams, making browsing safer. Google is also working on extending this protection to block fake virus alerts and fake giveaways.

Chrome is using AI to help reduce annoying spammy site notifications and to lower the prominence of intrusive permission prompts.

Additionally, Chrome will soon serve as a password helper, automatically changing compromised passwords with a single click on supported sites.

Why This Matters

Adding AI Mode to the omnibox makes it easier to ask conversational questions and follow-ups.

Content that answers related questions and compares options side by side may align better with these types of searches. Page-aware prompts also create new ways to explore related topics from article pages, which could change how people click through to other content.

Looking Ahead

Google frames this as “the biggest upgrade to Chrome in its history,” with staged rollouts and more countries and languages to come.

Featured Image: Photo Agency / Shutterstock