Google Says SEO Tools Lack Access To Its Internal Metrics

Google has issued guidance on AI Search optimization for CMOs, clarifying that it does not assess third-party SEO tools or vendors, nor do these tools have access to its internal metrics.

The article by Brendon Kraham, Google’s VP of Search and Commerce for Global Ads Solutions, was published on Think with Google, the company’s marketing platform. Much of the advice reiterates Google’s statements from May, when it mentioned that AEO and GEO are still part of SEO and can be overlooked, including LLMs.txt files and content chunking.

The new messaging emphasizes the measurement section more.

What Google Said About Tools And Metrics

In the section on measurement, Kraham wrote:

“Google does not evaluate third-party SEO tools or vendors directly, and they have no access to our internal metrics.”

The piece advises marketers to measure outcomes like leads, sales, and sign-ups using Google’s reporting for visibility data. Search Console reports impressions from AI Search features, while Merchant Center shows product listings. Google says these reports serve as a baseline for tracking SEO gains, with more metrics possible over time.

Why This Matters

Many AI-visibility tools designed for marketing teams offer valuable insights into brand presence in AI Overviews and AI Mode. However, Google is telling CMOs that these tools do not have access to its internal metrics.

This doesn’t determine what third-party tools can measure independently, but it clarifies where Google stands when a vendor’s dashboard differs from your Search Console data.

Looking Ahead

Google’s Search Console reporting for AI features is still expanding, and the company says it plans to add metrics over time.

The question for marketing teams is whether first-party reporting will give them enough to judge AI Search performance, or whether the gap that third-party tools are built to fill stays open.