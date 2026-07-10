Google Adds Social Reporting; Mueller Warns Against Markdown – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: updates change what you can measure in Search Console, how you describe products in markup, and what John Mueller thinks about building for AI agents.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Search Console Adds Reports For Social And Video Posts

Google is rolling out a new Search Console property type, called platform properties, that reports on how your social and video posts perform in Search and Discover.

Key facts:

The report covers Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube, even if you lack a website. Each platform offers three dedicated post reports. The Performance report includes data on clicks, impressions, filtering, and exporting options. Insights highlight recent traffic and top posts, while Achievements mark milestones such as exceeding click thresholds over 28 days.

Why This Matters

Until now, Search Console data was limited to sites you can verify. This update extends reporting to posts on Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube, allowing you to see which queries drive traffic to your posts in Search and how those posts perform across Google’s surfaces.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying:

The launch got a strong response from people who work in Search daily. SEO and AI Search consultant Aleyda Solís, in a post that drew more than 350 reactions, used it to argue that SEO now reaches past your own site:

With this release Google is making something explicit that many in our industry still resist: Your SEO doesn’t start and end with Google or your website. Search discovery is fragmented and SEO is about optimizing where your audience searches for you.

SEO consultant Brodie Clark, who had early access to the earlier experiment, said the data proved useful before the wider rollout:

For the one site I have access to the social channels experiment (for YouTube), I found the data especially useful – so it’s great to see this now becoming official!

Technical SEO manager Simone De Palma welcomed it but wants the data in the API and pipelines, not just the interface:

That’s a good initiative, but I’d like to see it reflected in the API and data pipelines too.

Read our full coverage: Google Search Console Adds Reports For Social Posts

Google Updates Its Merchant Listing Structured Data Docs

Google updated its merchant listing structured data docs in two places: one on how to set a product’s category and one on how to signal a sale price.

Key facts:

Two updates to note: Google now provides documentation for a ‘category’ property in merchant listing markup, which covers how to specify the start and end of a sale price. Its use is recommended but not mandatory.

Why This Matters

The category property provides a convenient way to specify a product’s classification at the page level, complementing the existing product_type and google_product_category attributes from your Merchant Center feed.

If a plugin builds your markup, check whether it supports the category property and Google’s sale-price guidance yet. Nothing breaks if it doesn’t, so treat this as a line item for your next markup review.

Read our full coverage: Google’s New Merchant Listing Structured Data Improves SEO

Mueller Says Don’t Build Separate Markdown Pages For AI

Search Advocate John Mueller pushed back against the trend of mirroring HTML pages with markdown versions built for AI agents, responding to a Bluesky post about making sites accessible to machines.

Key facts:

The discussion began with a post highlighting that some sites now provide a text version for LLMs, yet still neglect accessibility essentials such as proper heading structure and landmarks used by screen reader users. Mueller responded by stating that a well-designed website naturally functions for AI agents, search engines, LLMs, and most importantly, people. Adding a separate, agent-friendly version can lead to technical debt that will require eventual redevelopment.

Why This Matters

Mueller’s answer is a caution against building a second, machine-facing version of your site. His point is that a separate copy becomes technical debt you have to maintain, while a well-structured HTML page already serves search engines, LLMs, and people at once.

For your roadmap, weigh markdown mirrors and llms.txt files against just fixing the HTML you already have before you spend the time. Mueller and Martin Splitt made the same case back in June, warning that a parallel markdown version is one more thing to maintain and that a broken machine-only page has no user around to flag it.

Read our full coverage: Google On Using Markdown For AI SEO

Google Says Search Hit A Usage Record During The World Cup

Google says Search saw its highest usage on record during Argentina’s comeback win over Egypt at the World Cup.

Key facts:

Nick Fox from Google shared this on X, although he didn’t provide any published figures or a detailed blog post. The claim links the peak to a single live event rather than to a consistent trend.

Why This Matters

During major live events like a World Cup comeback, election night, or breaking news, people continue to turn to Google for real-time updates. That habit of turning to Search first when the stakes are high and the clock is running hasn’t gone anywhere. Live moments are still won in Search

Read our full coverage: Google Says Search Hit All-Time Usage High During World Cup

Theme Of The Week: More Surfaces, One Site To Maintain

Each update this week adds a place where your content gets measured or described, while pointing back to the same source.

Google put social and video posts inside Search Console, so content that lives on Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube now shows up in Search and Discover reporting. The new category docs give your product pages a page-level way to state their own classification. Mueller’s answer on markdown runs the other direction, arguing against a second machine-only version of your site and for one well-built page that serves people and machines at once.

The number of places your content appears keeps growing, but the thing you maintain should not. This week is about measuring and marking up one accurate version of your site well, not spinning up parallel copies for every reader, human or machine.

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