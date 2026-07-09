Google Says Search Hit All-Time Usage High During World Cup

Nick Fox, Google’s senior vice president of Knowledge & Information, said that Google Search reached its highest usage ever on July 7, coinciding with Argentina’s comeback victory over Egypt at the World Cup.

In the post, Fox wrote: “Google Search broke all prior usage records and saw its highest usage in history right after Argentina scored their winning goal in yesterday’s match!”

Robby Stein, vice president of product for Google Search, amplified the post, writing that Search “hit all time high in usage yesterday.”

Fox didn’t share any specific figures or methods for the record, and Google hasn’t released a blog post or data about it.

The statement is consistent with Google’s public messaging this year. During its Q1 2026 earnings call, Pichai mentioned that “Search queries are at an all-time high,” though specific numbers weren’t shared.

Google has pointed to a World Cup traffic record before. In the 2022 final, Pichai stated that Search reached its highest traffic in 25 years, again without providing exact figures.

Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16 on July 7, overturning a two-goal deficit with Enzo Fernández scoring a stoppage-time winning header. Their quarterfinal against Switzerland is next, which tracks with Fox’s line about looking ahead to “the semis and final.”

Why This Matters

There’s been a lot of talk recently about whether AI answers are changing the way we search. A record day, if it holds up, is a reminder that Google is still where people turn the moment something happens live.

Keep in mind that ‘record usage’ and ‘record queries’ refer to Google’s side, not clicks to publisher sites. It’s possible for search usage to increase even when outbound clicks to your pages remain low.

Fox also didn’t define how “usage” is counted, or say whether the figure excludes bots. Imperva, which sells bot-management tools, estimated that automated traffic made up more than 53% of web traffic in 2025, up from 51% in 2024. None of that shows Google’s record was driven by bots. Without a clear methodology, it’s hard for external readers to understand exactly how Google counts automated traffic.

Looking Ahead

Google put no figures behind the 2022 claim and none behind this one, so whether it backs the record with data is the thing to watch. Argentina’s quarterfinal is next, and another usage spike is possible if the run continues.