How CMOs Should Prioritize SEO Budgets In 2026 Q1 And H1

Search evolved quickly throughout 2025 as AI systems became a primary route for information discovery, which, in turn, reduced the consistency and predictability of traditional organic traffic for many brands.

As blue‑link visibility tightened and click‑through rates became more erratic, CMOs found themselves under growing pressure to justify marketing spend while still demonstrating momentum. This shift required marketing leaders to think more seriously about resilience across their owned channels. It is no longer viable to rely solely on rankings.

Brands need stable visibility across AI surfaces, stronger and more coherent content operations, and cleaner technical foundations that support both users and AI systems.

Q1 and H1 2026 are the periods in which these priorities need to be funded and executed.

Principles For 2026 SEO Budgeting In Q1/H1

A well‑structured SEO budget for early 2026 is built on a clear set of principles that guide both stability and experimentation.

Protect A Baseline Allocation For Core SEO

This includes technical health, site performance, information architecture, and the ongoing maintenance of content. These activities underpin every marketing channel, and cutting them introduces unnecessary risk at a time when discovery patterns are shifting.

Create A Separate Experimental Pot For AI Discovery

As AI Overviews and other generative engines influence how users encounter brands, it becomes important to ring‑fence investment for testing answer‑led content, entity development, evolving schema patterns, and AI measurement frameworks. Without a dedicated pot, these activities either stall or compete with essential work.

Invest In Measurement That Explains Real User Behavior

Because AI visibility remains immature and uneven, analytics must capture how users move through journeys, where AI systems mention the brand, and which content shapes those outcomes.

This level of insight strengthens the CMO’s ability to defend and adjust budgets later in the year.

Where To Put Money In Q1

Q1 is the moment to stabilize the foundation while preparing for new patterns in discovery. The work done here shapes the results achieved in H1.

Technical Foundations

Begin with site health. Improve performance, resolve crawl barriers, modernize internal linking, and strengthen information architecture. AI systems and LLMs rely heavily on clean and consistent signals, so a strong technical environment supports every subsequent content, GEO, and measurement initiative.

Entity‑Rich, Question‑Led Content

Users are now expressing broader and more layered questions, and AI engines reward content that defines concepts clearly, addresses common questions in detail, and builds meaningful topical depth. Invest in structured content programmes aligned to real customer problems and journeys, placing emphasis on clarity, usefulness, and authority rather than chasing volume for its own sake.

Early GEO Experimentation

There is considerable overlap between SEO and LLM inclusion because both rely on strong technical foundations, consistent entity signals, and helpful content that is easy for systems to interpret. LLM discovery should be seen as an extension of SEO rather than a standalone discipline, since most of the work that strengthens SEO also strengthens LLM inclusion by improving clarity, coherence, and relevance.

Certain sectors are beginning to experience new nuances. One example is Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), which is influencing how AI systems understand products, evaluate them, and, in some cases, transact with them.

Whether we refer to this area as GEO, AEO, or LLMO, the principle is the same – brands are now optimising for multiple platforms and an expanding set of discovery engines, each with its own interpretation of signals.

Q1 is the right time to assess how your brand appears across these systems. Review answer hubs, evaluate your entity relationships, and examine how structured signals are interpreted. This initial experimentation will inform where budget should be expanded in H1.

H1 View: Scaling What Works

H1 is when early insights from Q1 begin to mature into scalable programmes.

Rolling Winning Experiments Into BAU

When early LLM discovery or structured content initiatives show clear signs of traction, they should be incorporated into business‑as‑usual SEO. Formalizing these practices allows them to grow consistently without requiring new budget conversations every quarter.

Cutting Low‑ROI Tools And Reinvesting In People And Process

Many organizations overspend on tools that fail to deliver meaningful value.

H1 provides the opportunity to review tool usage, identify duplication, and retire underused platforms. Redirecting that spend towards people, content quality, and operational improvements generally produces far stronger outcomes. The AI race that pretty much all tool providers have entered will begin to die down, and those that drive clear value will begin to emerge from the noise.

Adjusting Budget Mix As Data Emerges

By the latter part of H1, the business should have clearer evidence of where visibility is shifting and which activities genuinely influence discovery and engagement. Budgets should then be adjusted to support what is working, maintain core SEO activity, expand successful content areas, and reduce investment in experiments that have not produced results.

CMO Questions Before Sign‑Off

As CMOs review their SEO budgets for 2026, the final stage of sign‑off should be shaped by a balanced view of both offensive and defensive tactics, ensuring the organization invests in movement as well as momentum.

Defensive tactics protect what the brand has already earned: stability in rankings, continuity of technical performance, dependable content structures, and the preservation of existing visibility across both search and AI‑driven experiences.

Offensive tactics, on the other hand, are designed to create new points of visibility, unlock new categories of demand, and strengthen the brand’s presence across emerging discovery engines.

A balanced budget needs to fund both, because without defence the brand becomes fragile, and without offence it becomes invisible.

Movement refers to the activities that help the brand adapt to evolving discovery environments. These include early LLM discovery experiments, entity expansion, and the modernization of content formats.

Momentum represents the compounding effect of sustained investment in core SEO and consistent optimization across key journeys.

CMOs should judge budgets by their ability to generate both: movement that positions the brand for the future, and momentum that sustains growth.

With that in mind, CMOs may wish to ask the following questions before approving any budget:

To what extent does this budget balance defensive activity, such as technical stability and content maintenance, with offensive initiatives that expand future visibility?

How clearly does the plan demonstrate where movement will come from in early 2026, and how momentum will be protected and strengthened throughout H1?

Which elements of the programme directly enhance the brand’s presence across AI surfaces, GEO, and other emerging discovery engines?

How effectively does the proposed content strategy support both immediate user needs and longer‑term category growth?

How will we track changes in brand visibility across multiple platforms, including traditional search, AI‑driven answers, and sector‑specific discovery systems?

What roles do teams, processes, and first‑party data play in sustaining movement and momentum, and are they funded appropriately?

What reporting improvements will allow the leadership team to judge the success of both defensive and offensive investments by the end of H1?

