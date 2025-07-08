Google Adds Forum Rich Results Reporting In Search Console

Google Search Console now includes a dedicated search appearance filter for discussion forum content, giving publishers new visibility into how user-generated discussions perform in search.

The update applies to pages that use either the DiscussionForumPosting or SocialMediaPosting structured data types.

What’s New?

In a brief announcement, Google stated:

“Starting today, Search Console will show Discussion Forum rich results as a search appearance in the Performance reports.”

Until now, this type of content was lumped into broader appearance categories like “Rich results” or “Web,” making it difficult to isolate the impact of forum-style markup.

The new filter allows you to track impressions, clicks, and search position metrics specifically tied to discussion content.

This update isn’t about new search capabilities, it’s about measurement. Structured data for forums has been supported for some time, but publishers now have a way to monitor how well that content performs.

Structured Data Types That Qualify

The eligible schema types, DiscussionForumPosting and SocialMediaPosting , are designed for pages where people share perspectives, typically in the form of original posts and replies.

Google considers these formats appropriate for traditional forums and community platforms where conversations evolve over time. Pages built around user-generated content with visible discussion threads are the intended use case.

Both schema types share the same structured data requirements, including:

Author name

Date published (in ISO 8601 format)

At least one content element (text, image, or video)

Additional details such as like counts, view stats, or reply structures can also be included. For forums with threaded replies, Google recommends nesting comments under the original post to preserve conversational context.

Implementation & Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the new search appearance, forum content must follow Google’s structured data guidelines closely.

Google explicitly warns against using this markup for content written by the site owner or their agents. That includes blog posts, product reviews, and Q&A-style content.

If the site’s structure is centered around questions and answers, publishers are expected to use the QAPage schema instead.

Another nuance in the documentation is the recommendation to use Microdata or RDFa rather than JSON-LD. While JSON-LD is still supported, Microdata formats help reduce duplication when large blocks of text are involved.

Why This Matters

This update provides a clearer understanding of how forums contribute to search visibility. With the new search appearance filter in place, it’s now possible to:

Measure the performance of user discussions independently from other content types

Identify which categories or threads attract search traffic

Optimize forum structure based on real user engagement data

Looking Ahead

Google’s decision to break out discussion forum results in Search Console highlights the growing role of user conversations in search. It’s a signal that this type of content deserves focused attention and ongoing optimization.

For publishers running forums or discussion platforms, now’s the time to ensure structured data is implemented correctly and monitor how your community content performs.