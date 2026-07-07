Google Search Console Adds Social & Video Platform Properties

Google is introducing a new property type in Search Console called platform properties, which lets you monitor how social media and video posts perform in Google Search and Discover. This feature supports platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube and is available even to creators who don’t have their own websites.

Moshe Samet, Product Manager Lead for Search Console, announced the feature in a Search Central blog post. Once an account is connected, a platform property shows which search terms lead people to your posts and how your audience interacts with that content.

The Reports You Get

Each platform property includes the reporting you would expect from a Search Console property, tailored to social and video content.

The Performance report displays total clicks, impressions, and other related metrics, allowing filtering and sorting to identify which posts and queries generate the most traffic. You can also export the data for further analysis in other tools.

The Insights report provides an overview of recent traffic patterns, your most successful posts, and the ways users find your account on Google.

Achievements monitor progress toward milestones, such as surpassing a new total click threshold from Search within a 28-day period.

How To Add a Platform Property

Setting one up involves following Search Console’s verification process: open Search Console, navigate to the verification page or property selector, select Add property, then choose Instagram, TikTok, X, or YouTube and follow the on-screen instructions to authorize the connection.

How This Differs From Search Profiles

Platform properties are distinct from Search profiles, which Google introduced in June as public profile pages for qualified creators and publishers. A Search profile is a shareable page that consolidates a creator’s content for followers. In contrast, a platform property focuses on analytics, showing how those posts perform in Search rather than directly exposing them to an audience. The current feature builds on a December 2025 experiment that initially integrated social-channel data into Search Console.

Why This Matters

You can now track performance across social media and video platforms, alongside your website’s Search performance. This feature allows creators who’ve never had a verified site to see how their posts gain visibility in Search.

Looking Ahead

Platform properties will be gradually available over the next few weeks, so the option might not be visible in your account immediately. Google is initially launching with four supported platforms and directs creators to its help documentation for setup guidance, along with providing a feedback link in Search Console and the Search Central Community.