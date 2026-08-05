When AI Takes The Click, Click Worthiness Should Guide Your Strategy

In my previous Search Engine Journal article, I argued that organizations need to build Brand Sovereignty by becoming the most authoritative source of truth for AI. As AI increasingly serves as the intermediary between businesses and customers, the organizations most likely to be recommended will be those that provide the highest-confidence evidence about their products, services, and expertise.

The response to that article quickly converged on a practical executive question:

How do we justify continued investment in SEO, content, structured data, and knowledge management if AI is sending us less traffic?

For more than two decades, the answer to that investment question was relatively straightforward. Search volume represented opportunity. More searches led to more website visits, more visits created more opportunities to influence customer decisions, and traffic became the currency by which the SEO team demonstrated business value. Search demand therefore became the primary mechanism for prioritizing investment.

AI answers have weakened that relationship by increasingly satisfying informational intent before customers ever need to click through to the source.

Search demand still reveals customer interests, emerging problems, and consumer language. What it no longer guarantees is that customers will visit the organization that actually supplied the underlying knowledge. AI Overviews, conversational search, and zero-click experiences increasingly separate information consumption from business engagement on which many business plans were built.

Organizations therefore need a new planning layer that complements search volume by identifying where continued engagement still creates measurable business value.

I believe that planning layer is what I call Click Worthiness.

The name is intentionally provocative because it challenges one of SEO’s longest-held assumptions. Click Worthiness is not a framework for increasing click-through rates, nor is it another methodology for recovering traffic lost to AI. Instead, it asks a much more important strategic question:

If AI answers this query, is there still enough value left for customers to benefit from engaging directly with us?

Search volume measures demand for information. Click Worthiness measures the remaining business value of engagement after AI has already satisfied that demand. That distinction fundamentally changes how organizations should prioritize investment.

When The Answer Ends The Journey

Consider two different and specific questions about the same airline.

Does United Airlines fly to Buenos Aires?

Although the question sits close to a commercial transaction, it is fundamentally a request for a fact. Once AI provides a reliable yes-or-no answer, many customers have everything they need. United naturally prefers that they click to continue to schedules, fares, or booking, but the original question itself provides little incremental value beyond additional engagement.

Now consider a different question more illustrative of one done for AI.

Which United itinerary to Buenos Aires gives me the best connection from Boston while allowing me to use my miles?

The customer is no longer seeking a fact but is evaluating a set of conditions to make a decision. The answer depends upon schedules, connection quality, loyalty rules, pricing, award availability, and personal preferences. AI may narrow the choices, but it cannot confidently complete the decision without richer information and direct interaction.

This more complex and intent-aligned response no longer ends the journey but begins one. This distinction captures the essence of Click Worthiness.

Commercial proximity does not automatically create engagement value. The critical question is whether AI fully satisfies the customer’s need or presents a higher-value decision that warrants continued interaction, benefiting both the customer and the organization.

Why Search Volume No Longer Tells The Whole Story

For more than 20 years, search volume served as an excellent opportunity planning metric because the economics of search were remarkably simple. Websites created content for search engines to consume, and in return, there was the potential for traffic and sales. If organizations ranked well for high-volume queries, customers visited because there were few practical alternatives. Today, organizations must ask whether the potential for deeper interaction itself deserves investment.

AI has fundamentally changed the equation, not by reducing the demand for information, but by reducing the need for the searcher to visit its source. Many organizations have responded to this tectonic shift by trying to recover every lost click or by expanding content to capture new ones through competitive gap analysis. Those activities improve completeness, but they rarely create differentiation or increase the potential for clicks.

When every organization studies the same AI answers, fills the same topical gaps, and publishes increasingly similar content, they become more complete while simultaneously becoming more interchangeable.

Completeness is rapidly becoming the cost of participation rather than the source of competitive advantage.

Lessons We Learned Before AI

Competitive advantage will increasingly come from what happens after AI has answered the customer’s first question. Organizations that create meaningful reasons for customers to continue the journey will outperform those that simply publish more complete information.

Years before AI search became mainstream, I encountered a remarkably similar challenge while working with a global spirits company to drive traffic and brand awareness to their cocktail recipes website. Google rapidly introduced new and richer search experiences for cocktail-related queries through featured snippets, recipe formats, image carousels, and other enhancements that increasingly answered questions without requiring users to visit their website.

Our initial reaction mirrored what many organizations are experiencing today. We focused on recovering the traffic we were losing and debated how to create more content. Eventually, we realized we were solving the wrong problem. Similar to AI Overviews, the search experience had evolved, but our content strategy had not.

Rather than asking how to recover every lost visit due to these new engaging features, we asked how we could dominate them, how we could stand out, and what additional value we could provide to someone after they clicked. That radical shift transformed our thinking.

Instead of publishing more recipes, we built richer experiences. One of the best examples involved the espresso martini. We learned that the image needed to clearly show a martini glass containing what unmistakably appeared to be an espresso martini, complete with the traditional three coffee beans on top.

For every cocktail category, we optimized for ingredient substitutions, bartender techniques, seasonal collections, visual inspiration, and related cocktails, all of which gave customers reasons to continue exploring after receiving the initial answer.

More importantly, we discovered a different audience altogether: the “drink curious.” These searchers were not looking for a single recipe but for ones that let them explore ingredients, colors, occasions, flavors, and entirely new experiences. We stopped optimizing for retrieval and focused on optimizing for inspiration and curiosity.

While AI platforms have changed the search results landscape, the underlying business principle has not: clicks are earned because continuing the journey creates additional value.

Click Worthiness As A Strategic Planning Framework

Being “Click-Worthy” fundamentally changes how organizations must prioritize their investments. Yes, search volume still matters as it informs us what customers want to know. However, it is their click-worthiness that tells us where continued engagement can create measurable and sustainable business value.

Rather than evaluating opportunities solely by search demand, organizations should assess whether continued interaction creates incremental value once AI has already answered the initial question.

We must accept that some interactions naturally conclude once reliable information has been provided, while others naturally flow into comparison, evaluation, reassurance, configuration, personalization, or purchase decisions, in which the organization’s expertise continues to influence the outcome. Those are the interactions where content and infrastructure investments create competitive advantage.

I must make it clear that Click Worthiness should never be evaluated in isolation. More than 20 years ago, Mike Moran and I argued in Search Engine Marketing, Inc. that successful optimization performance begins with a shared objective. Businesses seek profitable growth, customers seek confidence that they are making the right decision, and search engines, now joined by AI systems, seek sufficient evidence to recommend the most appropriate solution.

It is only when those individual objectives align that there will be a mutual benefit, with the value to each realized. That principle remains just as relevant today: customer intent provides the context for evaluating Click Worthiness. High Click Worthiness interactions reveal the customer decisions most deserving of investment. Those decisions identify the information customers need, the expertise organizations must demonstrate, and the structured knowledge AI requires to represent that expertise confidently.

The practical implication of Click Worthiness is that it changes where planning begins. Rather than moving directly from keyword research into content creation and structured data implementation, organizations should first determine whether the customer’s intent creates sufficient value to justify continued engagement. Click Worthiness becomes the strategic decision point that determines whether additional investment in knowledge modeling, structured data, and AI optimization will produce measurable business outcomes.

The Click Worthiness Planning Model

Figure 1 illustrates how Click Worthiness shifts planning from keyword-first optimization toward decision-first optimization.

Notice where the process begins. The model intentionally starts with a shared objective and customer intent rather than keywords. Click Worthiness sits immediately after intent because it serves as the strategic gate that determines whether the remaining investment is justified. Only after an organization concludes that continued engagement creates measurable value should it invest in defining decision variables, building a knowledge model, implementing structured data, and optimizing AI representation.

Implementation becomes the consequence of strategy rather than the strategy itself.

Measuring Success Beyond Traffic

This planning model also requires organizations to rethink how success is measured.

Traditional SEO metrics such as rankings, impressions, clicks, and traffic remain valuable because they continue to measure visibility. Increasingly, however, they describe only part of the customer journey. Organizations should therefore evaluate success by asking a different set of questions.

Are we increasing AI’s confidence in our expertise?

Are we improving representation across AI-generated experiences?

Are we supporting higher-value customer decisions?

Are we creating sufficient incremental value that customers continue engaging after AI has answered the first question?

Brand Sovereignty remains the objective. Click Worthiness provides the planning model that determines where organizations should invest to achieve it. Together, they shift SEO away from maximizing traffic alone and toward maximizing the business value created by trusted knowledge.

In the next article, I’ll examine the knowledge behind those high-value interactions and explain why AI increasingly recommends organizations that model customer decision-making rather than simply publishing product information.

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