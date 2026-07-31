Social Search Data For All, AI-Detected Pages Rank Lower – SEO Pulse

Welcome to this week’s Pulse: updates on your search data sources, AI-flagged pages in rankings, and potential impacts of opting out of Google’s AI features.

Here’s what you need to know for your work.

Google Opens Search Console Social Reporting To Everyone

Google made Search Console platform properties available to everyone worldwide, three weeks after the limited rollout began.

Key Facts

Platform properties let you link an Instagram, TikTok, X, or YouTube account to Search Console and see which Google queries send people to your posts across Search, Discover, and Google News. Google also published a guide to analyzing social and video performance, including annotations for testing whether title or caption rewrites change search results.

Why This Matters

Search data about content on platforms you don’t own used to be a blind spot. Now, you can identify which searches bring up your social posts with the same reports you use for your website, and evaluate how changes affect that data. The reporting covers Google surfaces only, so views inside the apps themselves aren’t part of it.

Read our full coverage: Google Opens Search Console Social Reporting To Everyone

Heavily AI-Flagged Pages Still Rank Across Google’s Top 10

New data from Ahrefs shows that AI-heavy pages appear in every spot within Google’s top 10 rankings. However, pages its detector reads as mostly AI-written tend to rank lower compared to those with less AI-generated text.

Key Facts

The scores are provided by Ahrefs’ own detector, which it sells through Site Audit and Site Explorer, and the samples didn’t measure depth, originality, or accuracy. Last year’s analysis found that the correlation between AI scores and position was only 0.011 and didn’t show any clear link. Now, the latest report suggests that increased AI use tends to be associated with lower search positions.

Why This Matters

The data shows a connection rather than a cause-and-effect relationship. Ryan Law, one of the report’s co-authors, says it appears the quality tends to decrease as AI usage goes up, rather than Google directly responding to AI-generated content. Remember, while a high detector score could mean that a page warrants a closer look, it doesn’t mean the page is inherently poor or that Google has taken any action against it.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

John Ozuysal, founder of House of Growth, wrote on LinkedIn that the data reflects how the content gets made:

“And most AI-generated content is lazy. Single-shot prompts. Paraphrasing what already exists. Zero original insight. Your information gain score is effectively zero when you’re just copying and reorganizing what’s already ranking.”

He summed it up saying: “The problem is not using AI to scale; many people are multiplying 1000 by 0 and expecting something.”

Read our full coverage: Heavily AI-Flagged Pages Still Rank Across Google’s Top 10

AI Opt-Out May Cost Sites A Google Top Stories Spot

Google is displaying the Top Stories carousel within AI Overviews instead of as a separate module lower on the page, based on tracking data from NewzDash, a company that provides visibility tracking for news publishers.

Key Facts

In tracked news searches featuring Top Stories, 15.5% in the U.S. and 17.46% in the U.K. showed the carousel within the AI Overview. Interestingly, a separate Top Stories carousel never appeared alongside an AI Overview in the tracked results. Google’s Search Console setting for opting out of AI features covers AI Overviews and is rolling out to more site owners beyond the initial UK test.

Why This Matters

NewzDash founder John Shehata reads an opt-out as dropping a site from any Top Stories carousel rendered inside an AI Overview, a read he calls high-confidence rather than proven. No click data yet compares the two carousel versions, so what an opt-out gives up there isn’t measurable yet.

Read our full coverage: AI Opt-Out May Cost Sites A Google Top Stories Spot

Google’s Mueller: Fix Conflicting Metadata, Don’t Test It

Google’s John Mueller mentioned that there isn’t a publicly set order for resolving conflicting metadata, and he suggests that sites with conflicts should focus on fixing them rather than trying to see which source comes out on top.

Key Facts

The conversation started on Bluesky, where Sebastián Galanternik inquired about which source Google considers accurate when a feed and on-page structured data conflict on product availability. Mueller responded that sites with inconsistent metadata “should fix it, not analyze if it’ll work regardless,” noting that the weights and filters used can change over time.

Why This Matters

Keeping signals consistent across your feed, structured data, and visible page content is within your control. Rather than hoping Google chooses the right signal, you can help Google get it right by providing the same details across all surfaces.

Read our full coverage: Google’s Mueller: Fix Conflicting Metadata, Don’t Test It

Theme Of The Week: The Decisions Arrive Before The Data

Google continues to hand over controls and reports, but the information needed to interpret them is still incomplete. Platform properties reveal how social posts perform in search results, yet only on Google’s own surfaces. Ahrefs data links AI-flagged pages to lower rankings, but it doesn’t explain why. The AI opt-out feature provides a true control, and according to NewzDash, its cost includes a Top Stories placement with no click data yet, while Google keeps its process for resolving conflicting metadata undisclosed.

In all cases, the decision-making burden falls on you before the relevant data is available, making you rely more on your inputs and internal measurements.

Top Stories Of The Week

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