Google’s Mueller: Fix Conflicting Metadata, Don’t Test It

Google’s John Mueller says the company hasn’t said which source takes priority when there’s conflicting information about whether a product is in stock.

If your on-page content, markup, and product feed disagree about whether an item is in stock, Mueller says you should fix it rather than analyze how Google will resolve it.

The comment came in a Bluesky thread. Sebastián Galanternik flagged a listing where the page showed the item out of stock while the server HTML and structured data said it was available. He asked how free listings handle availability when the two disagree.

Mueller’s first reply pointed at the conflict rather than the answer.

“I’d recommend not providing clashing meta data – it makes it hard to work out what’s relevant. An option might be to serve it via feed instead, for example.”

Galanternik followed up to ask which source Google treats as the correct one when a feed and on-page structured data disagree on availability.

Mueller responded:

“There’s no publicly defined order of precedence for metadata reconciliation here – if you’re giving conflicting metadata, you should fix it, not analyze if it’ll work regardless.”

Mueller added that dates on a page are a common version of the same problem. That drew a second question about a visible date, a dateModified value in structured data, and a lastmod value in a sitemap all in conflict.

“All of these can have different weights & filters, + they’ll change over time. The web is very dynamic, and people are very creative :-). It’s just to say that understanding & interpreting metadata is hard, so the easier you can make it to pick the right value, the more likely it’ll work.”

That answer was about the date values, not availability.

Why This Matters

Availability is easy to get out of sync because a site can serve one value in a page’s initial HTML, render a different one after JavaScript runs, and send a third through a Merchant Center feed. Google hasn’t published which one it uses, so aligning them is more reliable than guessing which one wins.

We’ve covered how a mismatch impacts the merchant side, where clashing prices across the site, the feed, and the schema have driven Merchant Center disapprovals.

Looking Ahead

To check you’re not sending conflicting signals about product availability, compare what you see in the HTML, in the rendered DOM, and in the feed. If they don’t all align, fix the conflict rather than test which value Google settles on.