Google Opens Search Console Social Reporting To Everyone

Google has made Search Console platform properties available to everyone worldwide, three weeks after the staged rollout began.

The Search Central post also shares a new guide on analyzing how social and video content performs. Platform properties allow you to link your Instagram, TikTok, X, or YouTube accounts to Search Console, giving you insight into which Google queries direct people to your posts across Search, Discover, and Google News. This gives you query-level reporting for content you publish outside your own website.

Google introduced this property type on July 7, offering Performance, Insights, and Achievements reports for each connected account. This followed an earlier experiment with social channels in December 2025. Google mentioned at the time that the property type would gradually roll out to accounts over the following weeks. Our coverage explained how to set it up.

What Google’s Guide Covers

Google’s guide points to six ways to work with the data:

Query groups are highlighted in the Insights report, revealing your top, trending up, and trending down query groups that send Search traffic to your posts. Google suggests using these ideas for your next video topic, caption, or hashtag, helping you connect better with your audience. The 24-hour filter allows you to catch sudden Search traffic spikes to recent posts while there is still time to cross-promote them elsewhere. Cross-platform exports let you export from each property in turn, then compare YouTube, Instagram, X, and TikTok side by side in one spreadsheet. Find top-performing older content by looking for videos regaining search traction. Google suggests pinning to a feed or expanding into a second part. Use annotations to log the date you rewrote a YouTube title or TikTok caption, then compare performance on either side of that marker. It is a before-and-after record, not a controlled test. Comparison mode displays different sets of data side by side, so you can compare long-form YouTube videos against shorts, or Instagram posts against reels.

Why This Matters

Social media platforms report how content performs on their website or app. They don’t report what someone searched on Google before clicking through to one of your posts in search results. Search Console now shows those search terms for every account on the four supported platforms, not just the ones the staged rollout had reached.

Looking Ahead

Google says accounts verified through a claimed Search profile are automatically included in Search Console.

Once you see the data, the query groups card is a quick way to get an initial overview. It sorts the search themes sending traffic to your posts into trending up and trending down, which Google says can indicate where to invest your time on new content.

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