Google Tests AI Headlines, Rolls Out Spam Update – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: updates affect how your headlines appear in Search, how spam enforcement played out, and how AI content gets labeled.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Tests AI-Generated Headline Rewrites In Search

Google confirmed that it’s testing AI-generated headline rewrites in traditional search results. The test uses language similar to what Google used before reclassifying AI headlines in Discover as a feature.

Key facts: Google called the test “small and narrow.” The rewrites include no disclosure that Google changed the original headline. Google said any broader launch may not use generative AI but didn’t explain what the alternative would look like.

Why This Matters

Google called AI headlines in Discover “small” in December, reclassified them as a feature by January, and is now using the same language for Search. Google has not outlined an opt-out for this test, and the documented examples show Google changing meaning, not just formatting.

What Publishers And SEO Professionals Are Saying

Bastian Grimm, founder of Peak Ace AG, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Previous rewrites were primarily about matching query intent, fixing truncation, or improving readability. This test uses AI to rewrite for engagement – and documented examples show it changing tone and intent in ways that go well beyond formatting. That is a meaningful shift. A title rewritten to match a query is one thing. A title rewritten because Google’s model thinks a different framing will perform better is another.”

Brodie Clark, independent SEO consultant, wrote on LinkedIn:

“The big issue with this approach is that there were instances where the titles for the articles were rewritten, but the meaning of the article was lost in the rewrite or through formatting changes (such as using capitals for every word).”

Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, wrote on Bluesky:

“Google is now screwing with the 10 blue links in traditional search and rewriting headlines – including ours – to be the worst kind of slop. This sucks so bad”

James Ball, political editor at The New World Opinion and fellow at Tech Policy Press and Demos, wrote on Bluesky:

“Google is re-headlining articles in search results, including in ways that introduce errors. I think even 2-3 years ago it would’ve backed off this for fear of publisher backlash. Does the media have enough clout left wirh tech to get this one reversed?”

Read our full coverage: Google Tested AI Headlines In Discover. Now It’s Testing Them In Search

March 2026 Spam Update Completes In Under 20 Hours

Google’s March 2026 spam update started on March 24 and finished on March 25. The rollout was significantly faster than recent spam updates. The update applies globally and to all languages.

Key facts: The rollout began at 12:00 PM PT on March 24 and ended at 7:30 AM PT on March 25. Google didn’t announce new spam policies with this update. The community response has been notably quiet, with few reports of visible impact.

Why This Matters

The rollout window was short and is already complete, so March 24-25 is the clearest period to review in Search Console. Google’s current spam policies are still the main guidelines to follow, as no new categories have been introduced.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Nilesh Pansuriya, leading Guru99’s global content and SEO team, wrote on LinkedIn:

“I’ve been tracking Google updates for 15 years. I’ve never seen one move this fast. The March 2026 Spam Update rolled out on March 24th. Completely finished by March 25th. ⏱️ Total time: 19 hours and 30 minutes. → August 2025 spam update → 27 days → December 2024 spam update → 7 days → October 2022 spam update → 48 hours → March 2026 spam update → under 20 hours Done before most SEOs even noticed it started.”

Read our full coverage: Google Begins Rolling Out The March 2026 Spam Update

Google Adds AI And Bot Content Labels To Structured Data

Google updated its Discussion Forum and Q&A Page structured data documentation to include new properties, including a way for sites to label AI- and bot-generated content.

Key facts: The new digitalSourceType property uses IPTC enumeration values to distinguish content created by a trained model from content created by a simpler automated process. Google lists the property as recommended, not required. When it’s absent, Google assumes the content is human-generated.

Why This Matters

Forums and Q&A platforms now have a documented way to tell Google which content was created by AI or bots. The “recommended” status means adoption will be voluntary.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Jan-Willem Bobbink, founder of WebGeist, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Lets talk about a gap in Google’s new AI content labeling. They require it for product feeds but only ‘recommend’ it for forums. Google just updated its Discussion Forum and Q&A Page structured data docs with a new property called digitalSourceType. It lets sites flag when a post or comment was written by an AI model or an automated bot. The idea sounds great on paper. In practice, the implementation tells a different story. The property is listed as ‘recommended,’ not required. If a site leaves it out, Google assumes the content is human-generated. That is a massive loophole.”

Read our full coverage: Google Adds AI & Bot Labels To Forum, Q&A Structured Data

Bing Connects Grounding Queries To Cited Pages

Bing Webmaster Tools added a mapping feature to its AI Performance dashboard that connects grounding queries to the specific pages cited for them. The update works in both directions.

Key facts: You can click a grounding query to see which pages are cited for it. You can also click a page to see which grounding queries drive its citations. The dashboard covers AI experiences across Copilot, AI summaries in Bing, and select partner integrations. The data is still a sample, not a complete log.

Why This Matters

This gives you a way to connect AI citation data to specific content on your site. Knowing which pages earn citations for which phrases makes it easier to decide where to focus content updates for AI visibility.

Google’s Search Console includes AI Overviews and AI Mode in standard Performance reporting but hasn’t introduced a comparable page-level citation mapping.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Aleyda Solís, international SEO consultant and founder of Orainti, wrote on LinkedIn:

“New Bing Webmaster Tools AI Performance Dashboard Insights: We can now see which pages are being cited for a specific grounding query, and which grounding queries are driving citations to a specific pages Thanks so much for hearing the community feedback Krishna Madhavan, Fabrice Canel and team See the announcement in comments.”

Navah Hopkins, ads liaison at Microsoft Advertising, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Grounding queries reveal the key phrases AI used to retrieve content that was cited, offering insight into how AI interprets user intent. If you see your content is getting cited, that means you’re registering as visible to the AI. The page-level citation report sheds light on which pages are helping you win that visibility.”

Read our full coverage: Bing AI Dashboard Maps Grounding Queries To Cited Pages

Theme Of The Week: Google Tightens Control Over How Content Appears

Three of this week’s four stories show Google asserting more influence over how content is presented and categorized in its ecosystem.

AI headline rewrites let Google change how your pages appear in search results. The spam update completed in under 20 hours, the fastest rollout in recent memory. And the new structured data properties ask platforms to self-report whether content was created by humans or machines.

In contrast, while Google tightens control over how content appears, Bing is giving publishers greater visibility into how their content performs in AI-generated answers. The query-to-page mapping closes a measurement gap that Google hasn’t addressed on its side.

Top Stories Of The Week:

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