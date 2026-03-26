Google’s March Spam Update Felt Muted But May Signal Bigger Changes

Google’s March 2026 Spam Update was welcomed by many in the SEO community who were hoping for relief from listicles, AI content rewriters, and Google’s own AI Overviews that “rehash other people’s content.” The update unexpectedly finished in less than twenty-four hours, with a collective shrug and a yawn. Yet despite the underwhelming nature of the update, it still yielded a few interesting insights and takeaways.

Hopeful SEOs

Google’s spam announcement was largely welcomed by many in the SEO community who were hoping that spammy sites positioned above them would lose their rankings but the muted response spoke to an update that didn’t seem to land where people expected it to.

EmarketerZ expressed the hope that sites struggling under the weight of spammy sites ranking above them might have their comeback moment.

They tweeted:

“Google’s latest spam update might just be the comeback moment publishers have been waiting for—finally a shot at reclaiming the traffic they lost in the last one 🤣”

Over on LinkedIn Adrian M. responded to Google’s announcement by expressing that it’s about time, calling out fake engagement tactics as an area they’d like to see cleaned out.

They wrote:

“It was only a matter of time, and it’s exactly what the industry needed. Many SEO agencies have been relying on bot networks and residential proxies to simulate organic engagement and inflate their monthly reports. I’ve recently audited e-commerce servers pushed to the brink of crashing (503 errors) just by these automated, fake “add-to-cart” scripts masquerading as real users. This update will finally clean up the vanity metrics and force the market to return to genuine content marketing and real user acquisition. Excellent move by the Search team!”

Muted Response From Digital Marketers

Many SEOs who have been vocal about spammy GEO tactics and regular old spam jamming up the search results were oddly quiet through the duration of the spam update.

Glenn Gabe had this to say:

“Wait, what? The March 2026 Spam Update has completed rolling out. Damn, that was fast. :)”

And Lily Ray tweeted:

The Google subreddit announcing Google’s spam update only had six responses, four of which were conversations asking for a link to the official announcement. It’s fair to say the response on Reddit’s Google subreddit was a shrug and yawn.

The response over on the SEO subreddit was similar, with some of the comments doubting much of anything will change.

One person expressed the hope that this time AI-generated content farms will get wiped out.

They wrote:

“I’m betting on a big hit to AI-generated content farms and those super thin affiliate sites. google’s been hinting at this for a while, feels like it’s finally coming.”

But another Redditor nicknamed mrtornado79 responded with a big nah… and a useful insight.

“It’s been “finally coming” for three years. At this point it’s basically an SEO drinking game — spam update drops, someone says “this is the one that kills AI content farms,” nothing particularly dramatic happens, repeat. Google called this a “normal spam update.” Not a paradigm shift. Not the AI content apocalypse. Normal.”

That point about the March Spam Update not being a paradigm shift was a good observation about Google’s understated announcement and it probably explains why Google didn’t even bother to update their Spam Update information.

A couple of the SEO Facebook Groups didn’t even have a discussion about the update, which in itself is a comment about how SEOs feel about Google’s spam updates: It could be a sign of how much wind has been taken out of the sails of low-level affiliate spammers and PBN sellers.

Wait, What… That Was It?

The end of the update was generally met by silence on many of the ongoing discussions across the Internet.

WebmasterWorld member Micha expressed the general underwhelment best:

“Huh? The update is over?”

It’s quite possible that Redditor mrtornado79’s opinion that it was not going to be a paradigm shift was the best view of what just happened.

What May Happen Next

The big question now may not be what just happened but rather what is going to happen next.

I’ve always seen Google’s spam updates as a clearing of the table in preparation for the next course. If a core update follows soon, then that may be what this muted spam update was about. That can be anything from the introduction of new AI-driven features (like those title rewrites they were recently experimenting with) to something quiet that will barely be noticed, like an infrastructure change to accommodate something big and new.

What could Google implement over the coming months?

There have been two patents filed recently which I’ll be publishing information about soon.

1. User Journey Patent

The first one describes a machine learning system that determines how different types of content exposure influence a user’s likelihood of performing a specific action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a service. It’s a system to attribute portions of the final action to specific exposures to content or ads, even when multiple exposures occurred at different times.

2. Automatic Search Results Updates

This patent describes a system that improves search experiences by automatically delivering better results to a user after their original search, without requiring them to search again. This is applicable to both an organic search and an AI assisted search. This transforms search from a one-time activity to information requests that resolve over time. This is really interesting because it makes it possible to ask a question about something that’s going to happen or hasn’t been announced yet, expanding the range of queries that Google can answer.

My general impression of Spam Updates is that they are sometimes a prelude to changes elsewhere in Google’s core algorithm or related infrastructure. It may be an interesting month ahead.

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