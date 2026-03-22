Google Tested AI Headlines In Discover. Now It’s Testing Them In Search

When Google started rewriting headlines with AI in Discover last year, it called the test “small.” By the following month, it was reclassified as a feature.

Now the same pattern is showing up in traditional search results.

Google confirmed to The Verge (subscription required) that it’s testing AI-generated headline rewrites in Search. The company described the test as “small and narrow.” It’s similar language to what Google used before reclassifying AI headlines in Discover as a feature.

What’s Happening In Search

Multiple Verge staff members spotted rewritten headlines over the past few months. In one case, “I used the ‘cheat on everything’ AI tool and it didn’t help me cheat on anything” appeared in results as “‘Cheat on everything’ AI tool.” Another article was rewritten to “Copilot Changes: Marketing Teams at it Again,” phrasing the article never used.

The test isn’t limited to news sites. Google said it affects other types of websites too.

None of the rewrites included any disclosure that Google had changed the original headline.

Google told The Verge the goal is to “identify content on a page that would be a useful and relevant title to a users’ query.” The company said the test aims at “better matching titles to users’ queries and facilitating engagement with web content.”

Any broader launch may not use generative AI, the company said, but it didn’t explain what the alternative would look like. The test hasn’t been approved for wider rollout.

How Discover’s AI Headlines Became A Feature

We’ve been tracking Google’s treatment of Discover through several changes this year. Here’s how the headline experiment played out.

In December, Google called AI-generated headlines in Discover “a small UI experiment for a subset of Discover users.” By January, Google reclassified the feature. It now “performs well for user satisfaction,” according to Nieman Lab’s reporting.

That’s about a month from test to reclassified feature.

During that period, Google revised its Discover guidelines alongside the February Discover core update and rolled out AI previews that show short AI-generated summaries with links. Each change added another layer of AI-mediated content between publishers and readers in Discover.

The Search test follows the same opening move. Google describes it as small, narrow, and not approved for broader rollout.

How This Differs From Existing Title Rewrites

Title tag rewrites in search results aren’t new. Google has been doing this for years using rule-based systems. An analysis of over 80,000 title tags found Google changed 61% of them. A follow-up study put that number at 76%.

Those existing rewrites pull from elements already on the page. According to Google’s title link documentation, the system draws from title elements, H1 headings, og:title meta tags, anchor text, and other on-page sources.

The new test is different. In the Copilot example, the rewritten headline used phrasing that didn’t exist anywhere in the article. That’s generative AI creating new text.

Why This Matters

An analysis of over 400 publishers found Discover’s share of Google-sourced traffic had climbed from 37% to roughly 68%. For publishers relying so heavily on Discover, AI headline rewrites becoming a feature in Search would mean losing headline control across both of their primary Google traffic sources.

Google’s title link documentation describes inputs Google may use to generate titles but doesn’t include a publisher control for opting out of rewrites. And because Google doesn’t disclose when a headline has been rewritten, you may not know it’s happening to your content unless you check manually.

Sean Hollister, senior editor at The Verge, wrote:

“This is like a bookstore ripping the covers off the books it puts on display and changing their titles.”

Louisa Frahm, SEO director at ESPN, wrote on LinkedIn:

“After 10+ years in news SEO, I’ve come to find that a headline is the most prominent element for attracting readers in timely windows, to provide a targeted synopsis that elevates your brand voice. If that vision gets altered and facts are misrepresented, long-term audience trust will be compromised.”

Looking Ahead

Publishers monitoring their search visibility should check whether their headlines are appearing as written in Google results. There’s no tool for this, so it requires manual spot-checking.

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