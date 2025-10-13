Google Adds AI Previews To Discover, Sports Feed Coming

Google rolled out an AI-powered update to Discover and previewed a new sports experience in mobile Search.

The Discover change shows short previews you can expand for more context, with links to continue exploring content on the web. Google says the feature is available now in the U.S., South Korea, and India.

On sports searches for players and teams, Google will introduce a “What’s new” button that opens a feed of trending updates and articles. Google says this will begin rolling out in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

What’s New In Discover

Google writes:

“We’ve rolled out an upgraded AI-powered feature in Discover that helps you stay up to date on trending topics you care about. It’ll show brief previews that you can expand to see more information, plus links to continue exploring content on the web.”

Google adds that testing shows it’s easier to catch up on stories “from a wide range of publishers and creators.”

Sports “What’s New” Button Coming To Search

For sports queries on mobile, Google says:

“Soon, when you look up players or teams on your phone, a ‘What’s new’ button will reveal a feed of trending updates and articles to help you catch up on the latest action.” Google notes the feature “will begin rolling out in the U.S. in the coming weeks.”

See also: How To Succeed In Google Discover

Why This Matters

If you publish sports or trending lifestyle content, these interfaces add discovery surfaces beyond traditional Search and standard Discover tiles.

Because Discover now shows AI previews, readers may scan summaries first, then tap through to articles that add depth or unique angles.

Looking Ahead

The AI Discover previews are live in three countries today. The sports “What’s new” feed is slated for a U.S. rollout in the coming weeks. Google hasn’t shared timing for other regions.

Featured Image: Algi Febri Sugita/Shutterstock