GA4 Tracks AI Assistant Traffic, FAQ Results Gone – SEO Pulse

Welcome to this week’s Pulse. The updates affect how you measure AI assistant traffic, what structured data does for visibility, and how a major publisher is planning for life after search.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Analytics Adds Native AI Assistant Channel

Google Analytics now assigns traffic from recognized AI chatbots to a dedicated “AI Assistant” default channel group. Custom channel groups with regex patterns are no longer the only way to separate AI assistant visits from referrals.

Key Facts

Sessions from recognized AI assistants now receive “ai-assistant” as the medium, route to a new “AI Assistant” default channel, and get a reserved “(ai-assistant)” campaign label. Google named ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude as examples, but hasn’t published the full list of recognized referrers. All three changes happen automatically.

Why This Matters

Anyone running a custom channel group to isolate AI chatbot traffic can now compare their setup against Google’s native version. The custom regex patterns Google recommended last August still cover platforms outside the recognized referrer list. Both can run side by side.

The bigger question is what you do with the data once it’s visible. AI assistant traffic is now a distinct line item in acquisition, user, and channel reports. That makes it easier to compare conversion behavior, session quality, and volume against organic search without filtering or manual workarounds.

Google hasn’t said how quickly the recognized referrer list will expand as new platforms launch. If you track AI assistants beyond the three named examples, keep your custom groups running.

What Industry Professionals Are Saying

Kevin Indig, Growth Advisor at Growth Memo, commented on LinkedIn:

“Was about time! Literally complained about this on stage yesterday”

Johan Strand, Senior Digital Analyst and Partner at Ctrl Digital, wrote on LinkedIn:

“If you already have a Custom Channel Group set up to check for AI traffic, it´s probably a good idea to adapt it now.”

Read our full coverage: Google Analytics Adds AI Assistant As Default Channel Group

Google Completes FAQ Rich Results Deprecation

Google deprecated FAQ rich results, completing a removal that started a few years ago. The company added a notice to its FAQ structured data documentation without a blog post or separate explanation.

Key Facts

FAQ rich results stopped appearing in search results. Google will remove the FAQ search appearance filter in Search Console, the rich result report, and support for Rich Results Test in June. API support ends in August.

Why This Matters

If your reporting pipelines pull FAQ-specific data from the API, those API calls need to be updated before the August cutoff.

Leaving the markup in place shouldn’t create problems, but it no longer produces that visible result. Whether FAQ schema aids AI search is a separate question, and the deprecation doesn’t answer it.

Read our full coverage: Google Drops FAQ Rich Results From Search

Ahrefs Report: Adding Schema Didn’t Increase AI Citations

An Ahrefs report tracked 1,885 pages that added JSON-LD schema and found no meaningful increase in AI citations across Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, or ChatGPT.

Key Facts

Ahrefs matched each treated page against controls that never added schema and measured changes over 30-day windows. AI Overviews showed a 4.6% decline relative to controls, while AI Mode (+2.4%) and ChatGPT (+2.2%) showed changes too small to distinguish from noise.

Why This Matters

The correlation between schema and AI citations has been widely cited as evidence that structured data improves AI visibility. Ahrefs tested whether the relationship appeared causal and found no evidence of a meaningful lift, at least for pages already being cited. Sites with schema tend to also invest in better content, stronger authority, and more links. Those factors may explain the correlation better than the markup itself.

The report can’t say whether schema helps pages that aren’t yet visible to AI systems. That’s a different population that needs its own test. For pages already earning citations, though, adding JSON-LD is unlikely to be the unlock.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Chris Long, Co-founder of Nectiv, wrote on LinkedIn:

“this data is changing my viewpoint a bit on how effective it is at actually influencing AI citations.”

Read our full coverage: Schema Markup Didn’t Move AI Citations In Ahrefs Test

Condé Nast CEO: Plan As If Search Traffic Will Be Zero

Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch said he told company teams to plan their businesses as if search traffic were zero. Lynch made the comments in an interview on TBPN, a tech talk show OpenAI acquired in April.

Key Facts

Lynch described three consecutive years in which internal forecasts underestimated the actual declines in search traffic. He expects search to settle at a single-digit percentage of total traffic, not literally zero.

Lynch pointed to a “barbell effect” in which large, authoritative brands and small, niche publications are performing well, while brands in the middle are most exposed. Condé Nast’s digital subscriptions grew 29% in revenue last year.

Why This Matters

Lynch is describing what the third-party data has been showing for months. Chartbeat reported a 60% decline in search referrals for small publishers over two years. The Reuters Institute found that media leaders expect search traffic to fall by more than 40% over three years. The difference is that a CEO running Vogue, The New Yorker, and GQ is now building budgets around those numbers.

The barbell observation is worth testing against your own client portfolio or publishing operation. Lynch’s argument is that brands without deep category authority or a strong niche focus lack a clear path forward. AI Overviews, commerce links, and sponsored results fill the page before organic listings appear.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Kevin Indig, Growth Advisor at Growth Memo, commented on LinkedIn:

“Makes sense, no escape hatch for publishers in AEO.”

Read our full coverage: Condé Nast CEO: Plan As If Search Traffic Will Be Zero

Theme Of The Week: The Measurement Is Catching Up To The Problem

The tools and signals that defined search visibility for years are being deprecated, questioned, or abandoned by the publishers who depended on them.

FAQ rich results are gone. Schema’s role in AI citations is weaker than the correlation suggested. A major publisher is planning as if search traffic won’t recover. Each story involves an environment where the old measurement infrastructure no longer matches the landscape.

The GA4 update is the other side of that coin. Google is building native tracking for the traffic source that’s growing while the traditional one contracts.

AI assistant traffic is a fraction of what search delivers. But it’s now visible by default, in the same reports, next to the channels it’s measured against.

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Featured Image: PeopleImages/Shutterstock; Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal