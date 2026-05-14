Google Analytics Adds AI Assistant As Default Channel Group

Google Analytics added an “AI Assistant” default channel group for traffic from recognized AI chatbot referrers, with Google naming ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude as examples.

GA4 property owners no longer need to build custom channel groups with regex patterns to separate AI assistant visits from referrals. Until now, all AI chatbot traffic landed in the Referral bucket by default.

What’s New

The update touches three traffic source dimensions at once.

When Google Analytics detects a referrer matching a recognized AI assistant, it assigns “ai-assistant” as the medium value. Those sessions then get grouped under the “AI Assistant” channel in Default Channel Group reports. The campaign dimension receives a reserved “(ai-assistant)” label.

All three changes happen automatically. Property owners don’t need to configure anything.

Google described the update as a way to “monitor how generative AI impacts your business by tracking user clicks, trending AI sources, and how this traffic compares to traditional channels like organic search.”

Google hasn’t published the full list of recognized AI assistant referrers. The Help Center entry names ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude as examples.

Context

Google has been working toward this for almost a year. In August, the Analytics team published guidance on building custom channel groups with regex patterns to capture AI assistant traffic. That guidance named ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Perplexity as platforms to track. That marked the point when Google’s own documentation began treating AI assistant traffic as a category worth measuring separately.

The custom channel group workaround had limitations. Regex patterns required manual maintenance as AI platforms changed domains. Property owners needed editor-level access to set them up. And the two-custom-channel-group limit in GA4 meant dedicating one of only two available slots to AI tracking.

This follows a pattern Google set in 2022 when it added “cross-network” as a default channel group to capture Performance Max and Smart Shopping traffic. That update also moved traffic out of a generic bucket into its own dedicated channel without requiring manual configuration.

AI traffic attribution has been a recurring measurement challenge. Last year, Google fixed a bug that caused AI Mode search traffic to be reported as “direct” instead of “organic” in GA4 after a noreferrer code was stripping referrer headers. Google also added AI Mode data to Search Console performance reports, though that traffic gets blended into existing totals rather than appearing as a separate category.

Why This Matters

Anyone running a custom channel group to track AI assistant traffic may be able to simplify that setup as the native channel appears in reports. The native channel may reduce the need for the regex patterns and manual channel ordering that Google recommended last year.

Properties without custom AI tracking will start seeing this traffic broken out from referrals automatically. Sessions that previously appeared as generic referral traffic from chatgpt.com or claude.ai will have their own channel.

One gap worth watching is the referrer limitation. AI assistant traffic that arrives without a referrer header still lands in Direct. This can happen through in-app browsers and mobile apps, or when users copy and paste links. The new channel only captures what GA4 can identify through the referrer.

Looking Ahead

Google hasn’t published which AI assistants are on the recognized referrer list beyond the three named examples. It also hasn’t said how the list will be updated as new platforms launch. The August 2025 custom channel group guidance named five platforms, but the new automatic system doesn’t specify its full coverage.

The Default Channel Group definitions page hasn’t been updated to include “AI Assistant” in its channel table yet, so the full technical definition isn’t available to review. The custom channel group regex patterns Google published last year can still cover platforms that aren’t on the recognized referrer list.

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