Is Your Small Business Showing Up in Local Search? Here’s How To Find Out [Webinar]

Most small business owners have a Google Business Profile. Few have optimized it for how customers are actually searching today.

Local search has split across multiple surfaces.

Customers are using Google Maps, asking voice assistants like Siri and Alexa, checking Yelp and Facebook reviews, and getting answers straight from AI tools like ChatGPT, often before they ever visit a website. If your small business isn’t showing up across those touchpoints, you’re losing customers to competitors who are.

Why Local Search Visibility Is Harder Than It Used to Be

Ranking on Google used to be the whole game. Now, local SEO means making sure your business information is accurate, consistent, and optimized across every platform a nearby customer might use to find you. That includes AI-generated search results, which pull from a different set of signals than traditional rankings, and most small business owners haven’t had time to figure out what those signals are.

What You’ll Learn in This Free SEO Webinar

How AI search tools and voice assistants surface local businesses, and what small business owners can do to show up in those results

Which Google Business Profile fields have the biggest impact on local search rankings right now

How to build a review generation habit that improves customer trust and online visibility

How to do a quick local SEO audit and identify the highest-impact fixes for your specific business

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About The Speakers

Thryv’s small business trainers work directly with owners every day, which means their advice is grounded in what actually works for businesses with small teams and limited time. Their last SEJ webinar drew over 1,000 registrants, and this session goes even deeper on the local search and AI visibility questions small business owners are asking right now.