How Brands Are Increasing AI Visibility By Up To 2,000% [Webinar]

The answer is Reddit, and yes, this 90-day strategy is worth your time.

Most brands treat Reddit as an afterthought.

However, Reddit is where buyers finalize their purchase decisions.

Reddit is where human trust gets built.

Therefore, Reddit serves as a trust signal for how AI search tools determine which brands are worth recommending.

AI Mentions & Cites Brands Based On Trust Signals, Across Channels

When ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google AIO recommends a brand, it’s drawing on a web of signals that indicate the brand is credible, relevant, and mentioned by real people in real contexts.

Reddit is one of the most authentic of those signals.

Your opportunity: not Reddit instead of other channels, but Reddit as a meaningful addition to the multi-channel trust footprint AI reasons from.

One brand OGS Media worked with saw 2,000% AI visibility growth in 90 days after building a genuine Reddit presence. That’s the strategy Bartosz and Brent are unpacking on May 5.

What You’ll Learn In This AI Search Webinar

How Reddit community content contributes to the multi-channel trust signals AI uses to evaluate and surface brands

The 5-stage framework behind OGS Media’s 2,000% AI visibility result

The 7 most common Reddit mistakes brands make

What authentic subreddit engagement looks like when it’s actually working

How to find and engage in Reddit conversations that influence both buyers and AI

About the Speakers

Bartosz Goralewicz is the CEO of OGS Media and one of the most experienced Reddit marketing practitioners in SEO. Brent Csutoras is a Reddit Official Advisor and the Owner of Search Engine Journal, with nearly two decades of hands-on Reddit strategy for brands across every major vertical.