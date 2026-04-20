How To Build AI Visibility In 90 Days [Webinar]

AI search has changed how buyers discover solutions. Here’s how to make sure they find you.

Why AI Visibility Is Now a Growth Priority

Platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews are now active discovery channels for buyers. Marketing leaders who understand those signals are building durable visibility. Those who don’t are quietly losing ground.

What You’ll Learn in This Free SEO Webinar

Which AI visibility signals actually drive discoverability in 2026

A phased 90-day framework that helps you audit your baseline, run AI-native experiments, then scale what works

How funded startups are restructuring teams and budgets around this shift

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About the Speaker

Jason Shafton is Founder & CEO of Winston Francois, a growth consulting firm. He’s led growth and marketing at Google, Headspace, and Kajabi, and has built AI visibility playbooks across 10+ venture and PE-backed startups navigating this exact transition.

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This is one hour of tactical, experience-backed frameworks, built for founders, CMOs, and marketing leaders who are ready to act.