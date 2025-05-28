Google Fixes AI Mode Traffic Attribution Bug

Google has fixed a bug that caused AI Mode search traffic to be reported as “direct traffic” instead of “organic traffic” in Google Analytics.

The problem started last week. Google was adding a special code (rel=”noopener noreferrer”) to links in its AI Mode search results. This code caused Google Analytics to incorrectly attribute traffic to websites, rather than from Google search.

Reports from Aleyda Solis, Founder at Orainti, and others in the SEO community confirm the issue is resolved.

Discovery of the Attribution Problem

Maga Sikora, an SEO director specializing in AI search, first identified the issue. She warned other marketers:

“Traffic from Google’s AI Mode is being tagged as direct in GA — not organic, as Google adds a rel=’noopener noreferrer’ to those links. Keep this in mind when reviewing your reports.”

The noreferrer code is typically used for security purposes. However, in this case, it was blocking Google Analytics from tracking the actual source of the traffic.

Google Acknowledges the Bug

John Mueller, Search Advocate at Google, quickly responded. He suggested it was a mistake on Google’s end, stating:

“My assumption is that this will be fixed; it looks like a bug on our side.”

Mueller also explained that Search Console doesn’t currently display AI Mode data, but it will be available soon.

He added:

“We’re updating the documentation to reflect this will be showing soon as part of the AI Mode rollout.”

Rapid Resolution & Current Status

Google fixed the problem within days.

Solis confirmed the fix:

“I don’t see the ‘noreferrer’ in Google’s AI Mode links anymore.”

She’s now seeing AI Mode data in her analytics and is verifying that traffic is correctly labeled as “organic” instead of “direct.”

Impact on SEO Reporting

The bug may have affected your traffic data for several days. If your site received AI Mode traffic during this period, some of your “direct” traffic may have been organic search traffic.

This misclassification could have:

Skewed conversion tracking

Affected budget decisions

Made SEO performance look worse than it was

Hidden the true impact of AI Mode on your site

What To Do Now

Here’s your action plan:

Audit recent traffic data – Check for unusual spikes in direct traffic from the past week Document the issue – Note the affected dates for future reference Adjust reporting – Consider adding notes to client reports about the temporary bug Prepare for AI Mode tracking – Start planning how to measure this new traffic source

Google’s prompt response shows it understands the importance of accurate data for marketers.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock