Google Drops FAQ Rich Results From Search

Google has deprecated the FAQ rich result feature. A notice added to Google’s FAQ structured data documentation reads:

“FAQ rich results are no longer appearing in Google Search. We will be dropping the FAQ search appearance, rich result report, and support in the Rich results test in June 2026. To allow time for adjusting your API calls, support for the FAQ rich result in the Search Console API will be removed in August 2026.”

Google didn’t publish a blog post or explain the reasons behind the removal.

What’s Changing

The deprecation has three dates.

FAQ rich results stopped appearing in search results on May 7. Google will remove the FAQ search appearance filter, the rich result report, and Rich Results Test support in June. Teams pulling FAQ data through the Search Console API have until August to adjust those calls.

Google’s documentation still notes that FAQ structured data can stay in place. The markup won’t cause problems, but it also won’t produce visible results in Google Search.

A Three-Year Removal

The change has been building for three years. Google has been pulling back from FAQ rich results since at least 2023, when it first reduced their visibility.

In August 2023, Google announced that FAQ rich results would only appear for “well-known, authoritative government and health websites.” The same change deprecated HowTo rich results on mobile. SEJ covered the restriction at the time, noting the rollout affected all non-government, non-health sites.

This deprecation appears to end eligibility for the remaining FAQ rich results for government and health sites, too.

Why This Matters

Sites with FAQ structured data don’t need to rush to remove it. Google has previously said that unused structured data doesn’t cause problems for Search, and FAQPage is still a valid Schema.org type.

The timing has drawn attention from practitioners because FAQ schema has appeared in some AI search-focused advice as a way to make content easier for AI systems to parse.

Google hasn’t connected the deprecation to that trend. The company gave no explanation beyond adding the deprecation notice to its documentation.

Looking Ahead

Sites can keep FAQ structured data or remove it without affecting search visibility. Whether the FAQ schema aids AI search is separate from Google’s support for rich results.