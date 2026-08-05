Microsoft Advertising Adds AI Visibility Insights, PMax Testing, And Creative Preview Updates

Microsoft Advertising introduced its first monthly product newsletter on LinkedIn this week. It brings together several features announced over the past few months while introducing new capabilities across AI reporting, Performance Max testing, and creative review.

Rather than focusing on entirely new products, the August update expands existing tools with additional reporting, experimentation, and workflow improvements.

Together, the updates provide a clearer picture of how Microsoft expects advertisers to measure AI visibility, evaluate Performance Max, and review creative before campaigns launch.

Read on to understand what this means for your Microsoft Ads campaigns.

Microsoft Clarity AI Visibility Now Includes Topic Insights

Microsoft is expanding its AI Visibility reporting in Clarity with Topic Insights.

The new reports group AI citations by subject, allowing advertisers to see which topics AI systems associate with their brand, how frequently those topics appear, and where they may have gaps in coverage.

The feature builds on the AI Visibility reporting Microsoft introduced earlier this year by adding another layer of analysis. Instead of reviewing individual citations, advertisers can identify the topics driving those citations and how AI systems understand their content.

The newsletter also defines several AI reporting metrics that advertisers will see inside the new reports, including:

Grounding queries: The retrieval searches AI systems generate before producing an answer.

The retrieval searches AI systems generate before producing an answer. Citation share: Measures how frequently a domain appears as a cited source.

Measures how frequently a domain appears as a cited source. Share of authority: Shows how often one domain is cited compared with competing sources.

Microsoft also outlined how advertisers can apply those insights to paid search.

They recommend comparing grounding queries with existing search terms, identifying opportunities for new keywords and negative keywords, and adjusting landing pages or ad creative based on competitive AI citation data.

Those recommendations suggest Microsoft views AI visibility reporting as useful beyond organic search by encouraging advertisers to use those insights when optimizing paid campaigns.

While Topic Insights focuses on understanding AI visibility, Microsoft’s next set of updates centers on measuring the impact of AI-powered campaign automation.

Expanding Performance Max Experimentation

Performance Max has become one of Microsoft’s primary AI-powered campaign types, but measuring its incremental impact remains one of the biggest questions for advertisers.

The August newsletter highlights two recently released experiment types designed to help answer that question.

Uplift experiments: Measure the impact of adding Performance Max alongside existing campaigns.

Measure the impact of adding Performance Max alongside existing campaigns. Upgrade experiments: Compare existing Search or Shopping campaigns against Performance Max after migration.

Together, the two experiment types give advertisers a structured way to evaluate whether Performance Max improves results before making broader campaign changes. The approach also aligns with Microsoft’s recent emphasis on experimentation and measurement across its AI-powered products. Microsoft continues to cite an average 8% increase in incremental conversions from Performance Max campaigns.

Microsoft’s newsletter also included practical guidance for setting up those test. Their recommendation to advertisers:

Have at least 30 conversions during the previous 30 days before running experiments.

Keep bidding targets, product groups, and campaign settings consistent between test and control groups.

Allow 4-12 weeks before evaluating results, depending on conversion volume and conversion lag times.

While these experiments focus on measuring campaign performance, Microsoft’s next update gives advertisers more visibility into how Performance Max creative will appear before launch.

Ad Preview Hub Adds Performance Max Support

Ad Preview Hub previously allowed advertisers to preview Audience ads before launch. The August update extends that functionality to Performance Max while adding Bing Search results page previews.

The expansion could simplify campaign approvals for agencies and in-house teams that rely on creative, legal, or brand reviews before launch.

Teams can generate shareable preview links showing how ads may appear before campaigns go live rather than relying on screenshots captured after ads begin serving. The addition of Bing SERP previews also gives reviewers visibility into Search placements alongside Audience inventory.

Because Performance Max automatically assembles and serves ads across multiple placements, previewing creative before launch can help advertisers identify formatting issues, messaging inconsistencies, or stakeholder concerns before campaigns begin serving.

Taken together with Topic Insights and the new Performance Max experiments, the Ad Preview Hub update reinforces Microsoft’s recent focus on expanding the tools that support AI-powered campaigns, not just the campaign types themselves.

What These Updates Suggest About Microsoft’s Priorities

Looking at these updates together, they point to a consistent pattern across Microsoft’s recent product releases. Rather than introducing entirely new campaign types, Microsoft continues adding reporting, experimentation, and review capabilities around products advertisers are already using.

Across the August updates, Microsoft focuses on helping advertisers answer three necessary questions:

How visible is my content in AI experiences?

Is Performance Max generating incremental business results?

What will my ads look like before they go live?

Each update pairs AI-powered automation with additional reporting, testing, or review capabilities. That gives advertisers more information before making campaign changes instead of relying solely on automated recommendations. During Microsoft Advertising Activate earlier this year, Ads Liaison Navah Hopkins described the company’s approach as “building with you, not just for you.”

Assuming that direction continues, future Microsoft Advertising releases may focus less on introducing entirely new AI products and more on expanding the measurement, experimentation, and workflow tools surrounding them. Those supporting capabilities may have as much day-to-day impact as brand new product releases.