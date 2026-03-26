Are We Due Another Florida-Style Update?

Editor’s note: this article was written a few days before the core update that started to roll out on March 24.

Updates like Florida, Allegra, and Brandy were major turning points in search because they fundamentally reshaped how websites were ranked and how SEO was practiced.

These updates caused sudden and dramatic shifts where rankings dropped overnight, entire categories of websites lost visibility, and tactics that once delivered consistent performance stopped working almost immediately.

A similar question is now starting to emerge as AI-generated content increases and large volumes of low-value pages begin to fill the web. The scale and speed of content production feel familiar and echo the build-up that came before earlier algorithmic resets.

The systems that power search have evolved, yet the pressures acting on them are beginning to look very similar. A repeat in the same form is unlikely, but the conditions that created those updates are returning, and a comparable reset remains a realistic possibility if those conditions continue to worsen.

Scaled Low-Value Content Is Worse Than Ever

The underlying problem of low-value content at scale is returning, driven largely by the capabilities of AI. The cost and effort required to produce content have dropped significantly, which allows pages to be created faster and in greater volume than ever before. This has led to rapid expansion across many areas of search, particularly in informational queries where barriers to entry are relatively lower.

The more prominent issue is the level of similarity across that content.

Much of what is produced follows the same structure, covers the same points, and reaches similar conclusions. The result is content that is readable and technically correct, but lacks depth, originality, and meaningful differentiation, core elements that make content useful, valuable, and give it longevity in Google’s serving index.

There are mirrors to the content farm era that Panda addressed, where the problem was not just the number of pages but the fact that those pages were largely interchangeable. The current wave of AI content reflects the same issue at a much larger scale and with a higher baseline level of quality, which makes it both more effective and harder to filter.

The Rolling Correction With Real-Time Updates

Google is already responding to these challenges through its existing systems, which work together to continuously evaluate and adjust content visibility. The Helpful Content System assesses quality across entire sites, SpamBrain identifies patterns that indicate low-value or manipulative behavior, and core updates refine rankings across the index.

These systems create a rolling correction where change is constant rather than concentrated in a single event. The March 2024 core update demonstrates this approach because it targeted low-quality and scaled content without creating a clear break. Some sites lost visibility, some improved, and many experienced mixed results over time.

This reflects a deliberate shift in how quality is managed because the goal is to maintain balance continuously rather than reset the system in one moment. That approach depends on the system keeping pace with the scale of the problem it is trying to manage.

Continuous Systems Aren’t Always Enough

The issue is not only that more content is being produced, but that it is being produced at a speed that may outpace the system’s ability to fully evaluate it. A gap can form between content production and content assessment, which allows low-value pages to gain visibility before being properly filtered.

As that gap widens, the quality of search results can decline in subtle but noticeable ways. Users may encounter repetitive or shallow content across similar queries, which reduces trust in the results over time. This does not represent a full breakdown of the system, but it does show increasing pressure, and if users lose trust in the results, they stop coming to Google, which impacts Google’s ability to generate revenue.

The assumption that continuous evaluation can handle unlimited scale is being tested, and the limits of that system are not yet clear.

The Case For Another Florida

The possibility of another large-scale update depends on whether the current system can continue to manage this pressure effectively.

A scenario exists where Google introduces a more aggressive update that recalibrates quality thresholds across the board and reduces the visibility of low-value content more quickly and more broadly. We know that Google trains on a subset of quality that it knows is created to the highest standards (as disclosed at the Search Central Live in Bangkok in 2025). The form this would take would differ from Florida, but the impact could feel similar because large numbers of sites could lose visibility in a short period of time.

Such an update would likely follow a period where search results feel consistently weak or repetitive and where users begin to question their reliability. Evidence that existing systems cannot correct the issue quickly enough would increase the likelihood of a more aggressive intervention from Google.

Recalibrating Content As A Tactic

Content strategy has shifted from efficiency to defensibility because the ability to produce content at scale is no longer a meaningful advantage. AI has made content production widely accessible, and this has put pressure on agencies and in-house teams to be able to produce more with the same resources – but measuring this by total content output versus the overall content quality is a trade-off I feel many are sleepwalking into.

Content that performs well now tends to offer something that cannot be easily replicated.

This often includes real experience, a clear and informed perspective, or genuinely useful insight that goes beyond standardized output. Strong alignment with user intent also plays a critical role in maintaining visibility over time.

These principles are not new, but they are enforced more consistently and may be applied more aggressively if the system requires it.

This Is A System Under Pressure

The likelihood of another Florida-style update depends on how well the current system continues to perform under increasing pressure. Google’s approach has shifted toward continuous evaluation, which reduces the need for large and sudden changes under normal conditions.

The conditions that led to past updates are beginning to re-emerge in a different form, driven by the scale of AI-generated content. A more decisive intervention becomes more likely if those conditions continue to build and begin to affect user trust in search results.

The system currently operates through steady and ongoing adjustment, without a clear reset point or a single moment of change. Content is evaluated continuously based on whether it deserves to be indexed and served to users.

History shows that gradual systems can give way to more direct action when pressure builds too much, and if that point is reached again, the response is likely to be a statement move.

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