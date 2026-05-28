Is Performance Max Actually Better Than Running Separate Campaigns? – Ask A PPC

Our next Ask A PPC tackles a question many advertisers are wrestling with right now:

“Is Performance Max actually better than running separate campaigns?”

Usually, this question shows up after an account has already run Search campaigns and is wondering if consolidating search themes into a Performance Max campaign is the way to go.

I’ve seen plenty of smaller businesses spending less than $3,000 per month try to run branded Search, non-brand Search, remarketing, Display, YouTube, Shopping, and maybe a few other campaigns on top of that.

I get why they do it. They want control, cleaner reporting, and a better sense of where performance is coming from.

But when the budget gets spread too thin, each campaign has less room to learn. Performance becomes harder to stabilize, and the account can start feeling busy without actually becoming more effective.

At the same time, I understand why marketers hesitate to consolidate into something like Performance Max. Many of us were taught that more control means better management.

The harder part is knowing when that control is actually helping, and when it is quietly limiting the account.

In this post, we’ll look at when running Performance Max campaigns may make sense instead of separate campaigns, or when more control and separation is needed.

There’s No Universal Winner

If you are looking for one campaign type to be “better” in every situation, you are going to be disappointed in my answer.

Both approaches can work, but both can underperform if you don’t structure your account according to your business goals.

The better option depends on your budget, goals, internal resources, and how much precision the business truly needs.

Some advertisers need efficiency and scale from a lean setup. Others need tighter segmentation, channel-level visibility, or more guardrails around how ads appear.

The campaign type matters, but the business context matters more.

Smaller Budget? Consolidation May Be Necessary

The most common issue I see is smaller advertisers building account structures meant for much larger budgets.

A business with $2,500 or $3,000 per month may try to run five or six campaigns because that feels more sophisticated. In reality, sophistication is not the same thing as effectiveness.

When budget is split too many ways, each campaign collects less data, fewer conversions, and weaker signals. That usually shows up in slower learning, inconsistent lead quality, and constant pressure to make decisions from limited information.

Sometimes the smartest optimization is not adding another campaign. Sometimes it’s removing three.

That is where Performance Max can be a strong option. Instead of forcing limited spend across multiple silos, it gives the system more room to allocate budget toward opportunities across Google’s inventory.

When Separate Campaigns And More Control Matter

Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t think marketers are wrong for wanting control.

There are plenty of situations where separate campaigns still make more sense, especially when the business has real constraints that automation cannot solve on its own.

Examples include:

Highly regulated industries.

Strict legal review processes.

Unique messaging by product line.

Lead generation programs with very specific qualification rules.

Cases where channel performance must be isolated clearly.

In those scenarios, more structure isn’t necessarily overkill. It’s part of doing the job responsibly. It doesn’t automatically mean you’re sacrificing growth and efficiency just because you have a more broken-out campaign structure.

The key is knowing the difference between control that protects performance and control that simply feels more comfortable.

How My View Has Changed Over Time

If you asked me this question a few years ago, I probably would have leaned more heavily toward separate campaigns.

Like many PPC managers, I was trained in a time when tighter control often led to better results. We mined search terms, split campaigns into smaller segments (SKAGs, anyone?), made constant adjustments, and kept refining wherever we could.

For a long time, that approach worked.

But the consumer journey has changed – not only in how they search but where they search and consume information.

Someone might discover a brand on YouTube, search later, compare options on another device, return through a branded search, and convert after several touchpoints. That path is rarely as clean as the campaign structures many of us were taught to build.

That is a big reason I have become more open to Performance Max, sometimes as a complement to existing Search structures, where I let my core Exact search terms perform in their own campaigns.

Other times, if I’m managing small budgets with moderate-to-aggressive CPCs, I make the choice to consolidate search themes into a Performance Max campaign until it starts performing, and then scale when it’s ready.

Control still matters; I just don’t think it needs to be the default answer in every account anymore.

How I’d Decide Today

If I were looking at an account today, I’d start with two things: budget and real business constraints.

Performance Max is usually worth testing when:

Budget is limited, and CPCs are high.

Conversion volume is low.

The account feels overbuilt or stagnated.

Growth matters more than managing every channel separately.

Separate campaigns usually make more sense when:

Compliance risk is high.

Messaging changes by product or audience.

Channel-level reporting is essential (but, Performance Max has come out with more channel-level reporting).

Budget is strong enough to support segmentation.

For many mature accounts, this is not an either/or decision. The right mix may include both.

What I’d Leave You With

Too many advertisers build accounts around the level of control they want instead of the budget they actually have.

That’s usually the real issue behind this question.

I wouldn’t assume Performance Max is the answer for every account, just as I wouldn’t assume separate campaigns are always the smarter route either.

But when a smaller advertiser is struggling, I would take a hard look at whether added complexity is improving results or just making the account harder to manage.

Some accounts need more structure, while others need less.

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Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock