Google Adds New Performance Max Controls And Reporting Features

Google has announced a new set of updates to its Performance Max campaign type, focused on two areas advertisers have consistently asked for: more control over who campaigns prioritize, and better visibility into where budget is going.

The updates include first-party audience exclusions, budget reporting, expanded audience reporting, and placement reporting segmented by network.

Read on for more updates and what this means for your campaigns.

New First-Party Audience Exclusions

The first update Google announced was framed around more precise steering for your target audience.

Advertisers can now exclude specific first-party customer lists from Performance Max campaigns.

If your goal is acquiring net-new customers, excluding existing customer lists can help reduce wasted spend on people who may have converted anyway. It also creates a cleaner setup for evaluating whether Performance Max is actually contributing incremental value.

That said, this still depends heavily on how clean and current your first-party data is. If your customer match lists are outdated, incomplete, or poorly segmented, this feature won’t solve the problem by itself.

It also does not turn Performance Max into a precision audience campaign. Advertisers should still think of this as directional steering, not rigid targeting.

New Reporting Features Focused On Budget And Audience Visibility

The second part of Google’s update is around different reporting levers.

The first update is around the budget report. Advertisers can now find the budget report directly within a Performance Max campaign to help forecast the end-of-month spend. It can also provide scenarios on how changing the daily budget impacts potential performance.

Google is also expanding audience reporting with more detailed demographic and segment-level performance views, including breakdowns such as age range and gender.

That should give advertisers more context around who the system is actually reaching, rather than just what overall campaign performance looks like.

The last reporting update announced is around network reports. Advertisers can now segment placement reports by network to show:

Where ads have served

More visibility to ensure brand safety across all Google-owned channels

The placement report lives under the “When and where ads showed” tab.

Why This Matters For Advertisers

Google has continued on its promise to provide more transparency to advertisers in these automated campaign types. They’re continuing to make Performance Max more useful for marketers trying to manage it more intentionally.

The first-party audience exclusion update gives advertisers a more practical way to support acquisition-focused strategies. Brands trying to reduce overlap between prospecting and retention efforts may find this especially helpful.

The reporting updates will likely have broader day-to-day value.

Budget reporting should make it easier to monitor pacing and explain monthly spend behavior, especially for teams working within strict budget expectations or reporting back to stakeholders.

Expanded audience reporting gives advertisers more context around who campaigns are actually reaching. That matters when conversion volume alone doesn’t tell the full story.

Network segmentation in placement reporting also adds a layer of visibility many advertisers have wanted for a long time, particularly those keeping a close eye on brand safety and placement quality.

Taken together, these updates give advertisers more visibility into how Performance Max is spending and who it’s reaching.

Looking Ahead

This rollout is more useful than groundbreaking, but that does not make it insignificant.

Google continues to fill in some of the operational gaps that have made Performance Max harder to manage than many advertisers would like.

For teams already using it, these updates should make campaign oversight a little easier.

For teams that have been frustrated by limited visibility, this is another step toward making Performance Max more workable in real account management.