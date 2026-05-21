Google Begins Rolling Out May 2026 Core Update

Google has begun rolling out the May 2026 core update, according to the Google Search Status Dashboard

Google also announced the rollout on X through its Search Central account. The rollout may take up to two weeks to complete.

Today we released the May 2026 core update. We'll update our ranking release history page when the rollout is complete: https://t.co/ZfiT6txJk5 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) May 21, 2026

This is the second Search core update of 2026. The March core update finished rolling out on April 8 after 12 days.

What Google Said

As of publication, Google hasn’t published a companion blog post or shared specific goals for the May core update. The only official description so far is the dashboard entry, which states: “Released the May 2026 core update. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.”

That matches how Google handled the March core update, which also launched without a companion blog post. For that update, the company used the description “a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites.”

No new guidance came with today’s announcement.

Recent Update Timeline

About six weeks separate the completion of the March core update and today’s rollout. Here’s how the recent timeline looks.

This is the fourth confirmed Google ranking update of 2026 listed on the Search Status Dashboard, and the second Search core update this year.

Why This Matters

Some sites may see ranking movement over the next two weeks as the update rolls out. Don’t make content changes based on early ranking movement.

Wait at least one full week after a core update finishes before reviewing your Search Console data, per Google’s recommendation. Your baseline should be the weeks before May 21, compared against performance after the rollout completes.

Core updates aren’t targeted at specific types of content or policy violations. Pages can move up or down as Google updates its systems to keep pace with changes across the web.

Looking Ahead

No completion timeline has been shared beyond the two-week estimate. We’ll update this article when the rollout is confirmed complete.