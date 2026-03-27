Google Begins Rolling Out March 2026 Core Update

Google has started rolling out the March 2026 core update, according to a notice on the Google Search Status Dashboard. The company says the update began at 2:00 a.m. PT on March 27 and may take up to two weeks to finish.

Today we released the March 2026 core update. We'll update our ranking release history page when the rollout is complete: https://t.co/tBENzbTqB2 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 27, 2026

What Google Confirmed

Google hasn’t provided additional details about what changed in this core update. As with previous core updates, the company’s public notice focuses on timing rather than specific ranking systems or categories of websites that may be affected.

The March 2026 core update follows the March 2026 spam update, which Google completed earlier this week.

Why This Matters

If you’re seeing ranking changes over the next several days, Google has now confirmed that a core update rollout is underway.

Core updates can lead to ranking changes across many types of websites while the rollout is in progress. Google hasn’t shared any more specific guidance for this update yet.

Looking Ahead

Google says the rollout may take up to two weeks, so rankings may continue to shift into early April. Until the update is complete, it may be difficult to tell whether visibility changes reflect a lasting reordering or temporary movement during the rollout.