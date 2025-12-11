Google Releases December 2025 Core Update

Google has released the December 2025 core update, the company confirmed through its Search Status Dashboard.

The rollout began at 9:25 a.m. Pacific Time on December 11, 2025.

This marks Google’s third core update of 2025, following the March and June core updates earlier this year.

What’s New

Google lists the update as an “incident affecting ranking” on its status dashboard.

The company states the rollout “may take up to three weeks to complete.”

Core updates are broad changes to Google’s ranking systems designed to improve search results overall. Unlike specific updates targeting spam or particular ranking factors, core updates affect how Google’s systems assess content across the web.

2025 Core Update Timeline

The December update follows two previous core updates this year.

The March 2025 core update rolled out from March 13-27, taking 14 days to complete. Data from SEO tracking providers suggested volatility similar to the December 2024 core update.

The June 2025 core update ran from June 30 to July 17, lasting about 16 days. SEO data providers indicated it was one of the larger core updates in recent memory. Some sites previously hit by the September 2023 Helpful Content Update saw partial recoveries during this rollout.

Documentation Update On Continuous Changes

Two days before this core update, Google updated its core updates documentation with new language about ongoing algorithm changes.

The updated documentation now states:

“However, you don’t necessarily have to wait for a major core update to see the effect of your improvements. We’re continually making updates to our search algorithms, including smaller core updates. These updates are not announced because they aren’t widely noticeable, but they are another way that your content can see a rise in position (if you’ve made improvements).”

Google explained that the addition was meant to clarify that content improvements can lead to ranking changes without waiting for the next announced update.

Why This Matters

If you notice ranking fluctuations over the coming weeks, this update is likely a major factor.

Core updates can shift rankings for pages that weren’t doing anything wrong. Google has consistently stated that pages losing visibility after a core update don’t necessarily have problems to fix. The systems are reassessing content relative to what else is available.

The documentation update is a reminder that rankings can change between major updates as Google rolls out smaller core changes behind the scenes.

Looking Ahead

Google will update the Search Status Dashboard when the rollout is complete.

Monitor your rankings and traffic over the next three weeks. If you see changes, document when they occurred relative to the rollout timeline.

Based on 2025’s previous updates, completion typically takes two to three weeks. Google will confirm completion through the dashboard and its Search Central social accounts.