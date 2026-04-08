Google Confirms March 2026 Core Update Is Complete

Google’s March core update has finished rolling out, according to the Google Search Status Dashboard.

The dashboard updated at 6:12 AM PDT on April 8 with the completion note: “The rollout was complete as of April 8, 2026.” The update began on March 27 at 2:00 AM PT, making the total rollout 12 days.

That’s within Google’s original two-week estimate and faster than the December 2025 core update, which took 18 days.

What Google Said About This Update

Google called the March 2026 core update “a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites.”

The company didn’t publish a companion blog post or announce specific goals for this update. It also didn’t share new guidance with the completion notice.

Core updates involve broad changes to Google’s ranking systems. They aren’t targeted at specific types of content or policy violations. Pages can move up or down based on how the update reassesses quality across the web.

Three Updates In One Month

March was unusually active for Google’s ranking systems. The core update was the third confirmed update in roughly five weeks.

The February Discover core update finished rolling out on February 27 after 22 days. That was the first time Google publicly labeled a core update as Discover-only.

The March 2026 spam update rolled out and completed in under 20 hours on March 24-25. That was the shortest confirmed spam update in the dashboard’s history.

The core update followed two days later on March 27.

Roger Montti, writing for Search Engine Journal, noted that the spam-then-core sequencing may not have been a coincidence. He wrote that spam fighting is logically part of the broader quality reassessment in a core update, comparing it to “clearing the table” before recalibrating the core ranking signals.

How The Rollout Compared To Recent Core Updates

The March rollout was the second-shortest of the past five broad core updates.

March 2026: 12 days (March 27 to April 8)

December 2025: 18 days (December 11 to December 29)

June 2025: 17 days (June 30 to July 17)

March 2025: 14 days (March 13 to March 27)

December 2024: 6 days (December 12 to December 18)

Only the December 2024 update finished faster.

Why This Matters

The completed rollout means you can now compare pre-update and post-update performance in Search Console across a full window. Google recommends waiting at least one full week after completion before drawing conclusions from the data.

Your baseline period should be the weeks before March 27, compared against performance after April 8. Keep in mind that the March spam update completed on March 25, so any ranking changes between March 24-27 could be from either update.

A drop in rankings after a core update doesn’t mean your site violated a policy. Core updates reassess content quality across the web, and some pages move up while others move down.

Looking Ahead

Google will likely continue making smaller, unannounced core updates between the larger confirmed rollouts. The company updated its core updates documentation in December to say that smaller core updates happen on an ongoing basis.

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