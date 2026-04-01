Google Answers Why Core Updates Can Roll Out In Stages

Google’s John Mueller responded to a question about whether core updates roll out in stages or follow a fixed sequence. His answer offers some clarity about how core updates are rolled out and also about what some core updates actually are.

Question About Core Update Timing And Volatility

An SEO asked on Bluesky whether core updates behave like a single rollout that is then refined over time or if the different parts being updated are rolled out at different stages.

The question reflects a common observation that rankings tend to shift in waves during a rollout period, often lasting several weeks. This has led to speculation that updates may be deployed incrementally rather than all at once.

They asked:

“Given the timing, I want to ask a core update related question. Usually, we see waves of volatility throughout the 2-3 weeks of a rollout. Broadly, are different parts of core updated at different times? Or is it all reset at the beginning then iterated depending on the results?”

Core Updates Can Require Step-By-Step Deployment

Mueller explained that Google does not formally define or announce stages for core updates. He noted that these updates involve broad changes across multiple systems, which can require a step-by-step rollout rather than a single deployment.

He responded:

“We generally don’t announce “stages” of core updates.. Since these are significant, broad changes to our search algorithms and systems, sometimes they have to work step-by-step, rather than all at one time. (It’s also why they can take a while to be fully live.)”

Updates Depend On Systems And Teams Involved

Mueller next added that there is no single mechanism that governs how all core updates are released. Instead, updates reflect the work of different teams and systems, which can vary from one update to another.

He explained:

“I guess in short there’s not a single “core update machine” that’s clicked on (every update has the same flow), but rather we make the changes based on what the teams have been working on, and those systems & components can change from time to time.”

Core Updates May Roll Out Incrementally Rather Than All At Once

Mueller’s explanation suggests that the waves of volatility observed during core updates may correspond to incremental changes across different systems rather than a single reset followed by adjustments. Because updates are tied to multiple components, the rollout may progress in parts as those systems are updated and brought fully live.

This reflects a process where some changes are complex and require a more nuanced step-by-step rollout, rather than being released all at once, which may explain why ranking shifts can appear uneven during the rollout period.

Connection To Google’s Spam Update?

I don’t think that it was a coincidence that the March Core update followed closely after the recent March 2026 Spam Update. The reason I think that is because it’s logical for spam fighting to be a part of the bundle of changes made in a core algorithm update. That’s why Googlers sometimes say that a core update should surface more relevant content and less of the content that’s low quality.

So when Google announces a Spam Update, that stands out because either Google is making a major change to the infrastructure that Google’s core algorithm runs on or the spam update is meant to weed out specific forms of spam prior to rolling out a core algorithm update, to clear the table, so to speak. And that is what appears to have happened with the recent spam and core algorithm updates.

Comparison With Early Google Updates

Way back in the early days, around 25 years ago, Google used to have an update every month, offering a chance to see if new pages are indexed and ranked as well as seeing how existing pages are doing. The initial first days of the update saw widescale fluctuations which we (the members of WebmasterWorld forum) called the Google Dance.

Back then, it felt like updates were just Google adding more pages and re-ranking them. Then around the 2003 Florida update it became apparent that the actual ranking systems were being changed and the fluctuations could go on for months. That was probably the first time the SEO community noticed a different kind of update that was probably closer a core algorithm update.

In my opinion, one way to think of it is that Google’s indexing and ranking algorithms are like software. And then, there’s also hardware and software that are a part of the infrastructure that the indexing and ranking algorithms run on (like the operating system and hardware of your desktop or laptop).

That’s an oversimplification but it’s useful to me for visualizing what a core algorithm update might be. Most, if not all of it, is related to the indexing and ranking part. But I think sometimes there’s infrastructure-type changes going on that improve the indexing and ranking part.

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