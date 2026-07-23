YouTube Explains What Can Stop A Channel Getting Paid

YouTube outlines three content categories that could disqualify a channel from the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). These categories are detailed on YouTube’s channel monetization policy page and were explained by Matt Halprin, Vice President of Trust and Safety at YouTube, in a Creator Insider video.

The Three Categories

1. Generic/Repetitive

When content looks templated or barely changes from one upload to the next, YouTube categorizes it as generic or repetitive. The policy page cites examples like characters repeating the same situation and outcome, image slideshows with little narrative, and AI-generated videos built from generic templates.

Using the same intro and outro is fine as long as the body of each video is different.

2. Off-putting Content

The ‘Off-putting content’ category includes videos that lean on emotionally manipulative formulas or shock. Examples include showing animals in exaggerated distress and realistic visuals faking a celebrity death or disaster.

Halprin said channels with too much of this can lose YPP access whether or not the videos use AI.

3. AI Personas In Sensitive Topics

The AI personas category covers channels that use AI-generated individuals to deliver information on sensitive topics, including health, legal issues, finances, or politics. AI personas are allowed in other contexts.

Why This Matters

The old “inauthentic content” label gave creators little idea of what actually put their channel’s earnings at risk, The three named categories offer a clearer definition of what can earn and what can’t. So, a channel that gets removed from the Partner Program, or turned down when it applies, has a better read on the problem.

Halprin said the update doesn’t change what the company already enforces, noting that “there’s no change in our underlying policy at all.”

Looking Ahead

Videos that fit in the above-listed categories are ineligible to earn money, but they can still stay on YouTube if they follow community guidelines.

To keep your videos monetized, build in real variation instead of leaning on templates, stay away from shock-driven formats, and if you use an AI persona, don’t present it as an expert on sensitive topics. Using AI to help make videos is still fine.

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