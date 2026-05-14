How To Measure AI Search: Current KPIs You Need To Know [Webinar]

If your organic traffic is down but your pipeline looks fine, you’re not imagining it. AI-generated answers are intercepting the journey earlier, meaning users are getting what they need from a citation or a recommendation before they ever hit your site. The click never happens. But the influence did.

That’s the measurement problem most marketing teams haven’t solved yet, and the KPIs they’re reporting on weren’t designed to catch it.

Your Brand Can Appear In 1,000 AI Responses & GA4 Shows Nothing

Citations, brand mentions, and AI recommendations don’t pass through your tag manager. They don’t fire an event in GA4 or register a session in your CRM. They happen in the interface of the AI tool, and by the time a user reaches your site, or doesn’t, the influence has already occurred.

Tracking these signals requires monitoring AI outputs directly: which queries surface your brand, in which tools, and with what frequency and context.

That’s a different data collection layer entirely from what most teams have in place.

Learn more in our upcoming SEO webinar.

Ways To Connect AI Signals To Business Outcomes Across Every Channel

Once you’re capturing AI visibility signals, the next problem is connecting them to outcomes.

Last-click and even multi-touch attribution models weren’t designed for journeys where the most influential touchpoint leaves no clickstream trace.

Learn: Incrementality testing, which lets you isolate the lift that AI visibility is actually driving by comparing performance across exposed and unexposed segments.

Learn: Media mix modeling, which takes a broader view, quantifying AI’s contribution alongside paid, organic, and direct channels in a single revenue model.

Used together, they give you a defensible number to bring into a budget conversation.

The Three-Layer Stack That Makes AI Search Defensible in a Budget Review

The stack works in sequence.

At the top, you’re monitoring AI visibility: citation rate, share of voice in AI responses, and brand mention frequency across tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

In the middle, incrementality and MMM translate that visibility into estimated conversion impact.

At the bottom, you’re tying those estimates to pipeline and revenue data so the whole chain holds up under scrutiny. The teams getting this right aren’t using one new metric. They’re connecting three existing disciplines, SEO, media measurement, and analytics, around a shared data model.

DAC’s Felicia Delvecchio, VP of Media, Vincent DeLuca, Director of SEO, and Gavin Bowick, Lead Web Analytics are running through exactly how that model is built in a free live session.

What This AI Search & Revenue Webinar Covers

How to track AI visibility signals: citations, mentions, and recommendations, across the full funnel

Which incrementality and cross-channel models connect AI influence to actual revenue outcomes

Which KPIs to retire in 2026 and which metrics reflect real performance across SEO, paid, and AI channels

How to build a reporting structure that aligns across SEO, media, and analytics teams, and holds up when you’re presenting to leadership

This one is worth showing up live for.