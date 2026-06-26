Your Brand Message Is Costing You Half Your Views – What 2 Reports Can Tell Us

Most of what gets written about AI and marketing this year reads like a warning label. Two new reports published this month make the opposite case: AI is unlocking inventory and content opportunities that were previously invisible or undervalued, and there’s now data to prove it. One comes from the video advertising side. The other comes from the creator content side. Together, they answer a question Search Engine Journal readers ask constantly: Why does some content take off organically while perfectly competent brand-led work gets scrolled past?

The Video Inventory Nobody Was Buying

IAB’s new Q2 2026 report on AI-powered video outcomes opens with a number that should bother anyone running video campaigns. When Integral Ad Science and Reuters tested how often keyword-based brand safety blocking excludes content unnecessarily, they found that 54% of URLs were blocked based on keywords alone, even though the underlying content would be considered appropriate once evaluated for full context, tone, and intent. More than half. For years, large portions of news video inventory have effectively been invisible to advertisers, not because the content was actually unsafe, but because a blunt keyword match flagged it.

Multimodal AI is changing the math. Rather than scanning a transcript or title for trigger words, these tools analyze video, audio, speech, and images together, building a holistic read of tone and intent that keyword lists were never built to capture. I asked Jamie Finstein, VP of Media Center at IAB, directly what that means practically for media buyers in 2026. Her answer was blunt: “Change always feels like a burden until you realize the cost of not evolving. Teams that don’t revisit their settings in the wake of multimodal AI are going to fall behind.” Her specific advice for next week: Pull up your exclusion lists and ask when they were last reviewed. “For most teams, the answer may be longer ago than they’d like to admit.”

The timing has a second layer SEJ readers should note. The 2026 midterms are exactly the kind of period when news inventory historically gets excluded the most, right as audience attention peaks. Finstein’s framing on this is worth sitting with: “The concern is understandable, but the math doesn’t support it. Election cycles are when news consumption peaks and audience attention is at its highest. Pulling back entirely means your brand is absent precisely when consumers are most engaged with media.” The fix isn’t abandoning caution; it’s precision: a report on voter turnout and partisan commentary are not the same risk profile, and content-level evaluation can now tell them apart.

Finstein was also direct about where this doesn’t replace human judgment. Asked how marketers should structure oversight given that AI can still misclassify content in fast-moving news cycles, she said the priority is transparency and accountability from verification partners, particularly around how edge cases get handled. The opportunity is real, but it’s not a “set it and forget it” upgrade. It’s a recalibration that still needs a human checking the model’s work, especially live.

For SEJ readers who are also publishers, Finstein’s answer on the content side is the most actionable line in the whole interview: “It means making video content easier for verification and evaluation systems to interpret. That starts with clear metadata and transcripts so each video can be assessed on its own, rather than relying on broad categories.” Publishers who clean up their own metadata and transcripts are doing the work that lets contextual AI correctly classify their content as monetizable, instead of leaving it lumped into a broad, blocked category by default.

The Content Gap Creators Have Already Solved

The second report comes from a completely different angle, but lands on a similar structural insight. Billion Dollar Boy, a creator marketing agency, partnered with DAIVID’s emotion-tracking technology to analyze 5,000 creator-led assets across Instagram and TikTok, mapping what actually drives view rate, engagement, brand favorability, and purchase intent against 39 distinct emotional signals. The resulting report, Creator Instinct: Unlocking the Social Code, identifies five specific, measurable behaviors that separate content that performs from content that gets ignored, and the gap is larger than most brand teams probably assume.

The first finding alone is worth rewriting a content brief over. Assets that led with product, benefit, or brand messaging in the opening seconds saw view rates drop by 44%, brand favorability drop by 12%, and consideration drop by 41%, compared to content that built a hook first and let the brand arrive as the payoff rather than the pitch. Creators have apparently known this instinctively for years. The data now quantifies exactly what it costs brands that haven’t caught up.

The second finding addresses something every content marketer has felt but rarely measured: proof beats claims. Content built around demonstration, showing the product in actual use, the before and after, the creator’s own authentic explanation, outperformed declarative “this is amazing” messaging by 33% in brand favorability and 15% in consideration. There’s a useful quote from creator Laura Adlington in the report that captures why. She explained that showing clothes on her own body builds trust because it lets people visualize the product in their real life, and that explaining the reasoning behind a styling choice builds more confidence than simply asserting that something looks good.

The third finding is the one most useful for content strategists working across multiple categories: there is no universal best emotion. The same emotional register that lifts performance in one vertical actively suppresses it in another. Anxiety lifts results in beauty and food content but stifles entertainment, retail, and fashion. Gratitude lifts retail and fashion but stifles beauty and food. This means a content calendar built around a single brand voice or emotional tone across every category is leaving performance on the table by design, not by accident.

The fourth and fifth findings reinforce each other. Polished, emotionally safe content underperforms. Assets that provoked a genuine, even awkward reaction saw a 25% lift in organic view rate over safer alternatives, and content that paired a raw emotional beat with a positive resolution saw consideration rise by 22% and recommendation rise by 17%. And the ending matters as much as the hook. Content that successfully built to a satisfying payoff saw organic view rates rise by 110% across platforms, and by 318% on TikTok specifically, with engagement on TikTok up 83%. The report’s framing, borrowed from Daniel Kahneman’s Peak-End Rule, is that audiences don’t remember an entire piece of content. They remember the emotional peak and how it ended. Brands that front-load their messaging and let the ending trail off are optimizing for the part viewers forget.

What This Means If You Don’t Run Paid Video Or Creator Budgets

Even SEJ readers who never touch a video buy or a creator contract should read both reports as evidence of the same underlying shift. AI tools are getting better at recognizing nuance, tone, and context rather than just pattern-matching on surface signals, whether that’s a keyword in a video transcript or a generic brand voice applied uniformly across content categories. That shift rewards specificity. Video content with clean metadata gets correctly classified instead of being blanket-excluded. Content built around category-specific emotional logic and an earned payoff outperforms content built around a one-size-fits-all brand template. The throughline across both reports is the same lesson SEO has been learning all year: The tools are getting better at telling the difference between genuinely good content and content that merely looks compliant on the surface. That is, for once, good news.

2 Steps Worth Taking This Week

First, if you run or influence video ad buys, pull your current exclusion lists and brand safety settings and check the date they were last reviewed, the way Finstein suggested. If multimodal contextual tools aren’t part of your verification stack yet, ask your partners what they currently offer and how content gets evaluated for tone, not just topic.

Second, if you brief content for social or creator partnerships, audit your last five briefs against the front-loading problem specifically. If the brand or product appears in the first three seconds of the asset, that single structural choice may be costing you close to half your potential view rate, regardless of how good the creative itself is. Move the brand to the payoff. The data says that’s where it does the most work.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Master1305/Shutterstock